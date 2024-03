Good quality forward heifers selling to £322 for 584k at £1880 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Heifers

180 heifers included several pens of top quality forward beef heifers.

Good quality forward heifers sold to £322 for 584k at £1880 from an Armagh farmer.

Farming Life livestock markets

The same owner received £315 for 540k at £1700.

All top quality heifers sold from £270 to £312 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers to £300 for 660k at £1990 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £299 for 660k at £1970 from a Belcoo producer.

A Newtownhamilton farmer received £291 for 628k at £1830.

All good quality beef heifers from £260 to £289 per 100 kilos.

The entire entry of 104 forward and beef heifers averaged 580k at £1520 per head £260 per 100 kilos that’s the sale average.

Good quality middleweight heifers reached £313 for 347k at £1170 from a Katesbridge farmer followed by £306 for 350k at £1070 from a Richhill farmer.

Main demand from £260 to £304 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers

Katesbridge farmer 660k £1990 £300.00; Belcoo farmer 660k £1970 £299.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 628k £1830 £291.00; Keady farmer 636k £1840 £289.00; Katesbridge farmer 752K £2170 £289.00; Belcoo farmer 632k £1820 £288.00; Gilford farmer 622k £1790 £288.00; Gilford farmer 638k £1830 £287.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 704k £2010 £286.

Forward heifers

Armagh farmer 584k £1880 £322.00; Armagh farmer 540k £1700 £315.00; Eniskillen farmer 516k £1610 £312.00; Armagh farmer 516k £516 £1600 £310.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 558k £1670 £299.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 544k £1570 £289.00; Keady farmer 514k £1460 £284.00 and Gilford farmer 596k £1690 £284.

Middleweight heifers

Katesbridge farmer 374k £1170 £313.00; Richhill farmer 350k £1070 £306.00; Richhill farmer 352k £1070 £304.00; Belcoo farmer 494k £1450 £294.00; Keady farmer 472k £1360 £288.00; Loughgall farmer 408k £1150 £282.00; Benburb farmer 442k £1240 £281.00; Poyntzpass farmer 426k £1190 £279.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 452k £1260 £279.

Bullocks

130 bullocks sold in a very firm demand with prices increased on the week.

Good quality forward feeding bullocks from £260 to £314 for 602k at £1890 from a Crossmaglen producer.

The same owner received £306 for 504k at £1540 and £305 for 518k at £1580.

Beef bullocks sold to £276 for 740k at £2050 from a Belcoo farmer.

A Gilford producer received £268 for 700k Aberdeen Angus and £1900.

Good quality middleweight bullocks returned firmest demand for this year to £342 for 372k at £1270 from a Crossmaglen farmer followed by £337 for 380k at £1280 from a Portadown producer.

A Tandragee farmer received £327 for 456k at £1490 and a Crossmaglen farmer received £327 for 490k at £1600.

All good quality grazing bullocks sold from £260 to £313 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Belcoo farmer 744k £2050 £276.00; Gilford farmer 708k£1900 £268.00; Gilford farmer 732k £1900 3260.00 and Dromore farmer 734k £1840 £251.

Forward bullocks

Crossmaglen farmer 602k £1890 £314.00; Crossmaglen farmer 504k £1540 £306.00; Crossmaglen farmer 518k £1580 £305.00; Tandragee farmer 534k £1560 £292.00; Crossmaglen farmer 570k £1650 £289.00; Banbridge farmer 514k £1480 £288.00; Richhill farmer 510k £1460 £286.00; Tandragee farmer 594k £1700 £286.00 and Tandragee farmer 564k £1600 £284.

Middleweight bullocks

Crossmaglen farmer 372k £1270 £342.00; Portadown farmer 380k £1280 £337.00; Tandragee farmer 456k £1490 £327.00; Crossmaglen farmer 490k £1600 £327.00; Crossmaglen farmer 486k £1520 £313.00; Portadown farmer 412k £1250 £303.00; Crossmaglen farmer 490k £1480 £302.00 and Tandragee farmer 494k £1490 £302.

Weanlings

240 weanlings maintained an excellent demand with good quality light males from £300 to £390 per 100 kilos for 264k at £1030 from a Rathfriland producer followed by £361 for 352k at £1270 from a Banbridge farmer.

A Waringstown farmer received £356 for 250k at £890.

Good quality stronger males sold from £260 to £326 for 402k at £1310 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

The same owner received £320 for 416k at £1330.

Several top quality forward weanlings sold from £290 to £318.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £395 for 200k at £790 for a Middletown farmer followed by £344 for 294k at £1010 from a Belleek farmer.

All good quality light heifers sold from £270 to £332 for 356k at £1180 from a Lisburn farmer.

Strong heifer weanlings to £318 for 402k at £1280 from a Tandragee farmer followed by £308 for 416k at £1280 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

All good quality strong heifers from £260 to £300 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 402k £1310 £326.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 416k £1330 £320.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 444k £1410 £318.00; Newtownhamiton farmer 418k £1320 £316.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 470k £1480 £315.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 412k £1290 £313.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 462k £1420 £307.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 462k £1420 £307.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 430k £1320 £307.

Light male weanlings

Rathfriland farmer 264k £1030 £390.00; Banbridge farmer 352k £1270 £361.00; Waringstown farmer 250k £890 £356.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 354k £1240 £350.00; Glenanne farmer 326k £1140 £350.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 352k £1230 £349.00; Tandragee farmer 226k £790 £350.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 250k £870 £348.00 and Rathfriland farmer 308k £1060 £344.

Strong heifer weanlings

Tandragee farmer 402k £1280 £318.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 416k £1280 £308.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 420k £1260 £300.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 414k £1200 £289.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 442k £!260 £285.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 436k £1200 £275.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 418k £1140 £273.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 454k £1230 £271.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 420k £1130 £269.

Light heifer weanlings

Middletown farmer 200k £790 £395.00; Belleek farmer 294k £1010 £344.00; Lisburn farmer 356k £1180 £332.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 356k £1150 £323.00; Dromara farmer 324k £1040 £321.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 356k £1140 £320.00; Dromara farmer 350k £1090 £312.00; Middletown farmer 244k £770 £316.00; Sixmilecross farmer 280k £770 £314.00 and Dromara farmer 378k £1160 £307.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to £2200 for an Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

The same owner received £1820 for a Limousin cow and bull calf and a Whitecross farmer sold a Montbeliarde cow with two heifer calves at £1480.