Good quality heavy heifers selling to £2680 at Markethill Mart

An weekly throughput of 850 cattle at Markethill included 470 store cattle and weanlings on Saturday 24th May 2025.

Trade in all rings remained exceptionally strong.

The 150 heifers included mostly forward and heavy heifers.

Good quality heavy heifers sold to £424/100k for 630k at £2680 from a Tandragee producer, followed by £417/100k for 638k at £2660 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Top price of £2820 was paid for 716k (£394/100k) from an Armagh producer.

The same owner received £383/100k for 718k at £2750.

Main demand for heavy heifers from £360-416/100k.

Forward feeding heifer sold up to £394 for 568k at £2240 for a Tandragee producer, followed by £393/100k for 578k at £2270 from a Newtownhamilton producer.

All good quality lots sold readily from £350 -392/100k.

Midweight heifers sold to £429/100k for 408k at £1750 from a Craigavon producer, followed by £405/100k for 450k at £1820 from a Keady farmer.

A good entry of light store heifers sold in an exceptionally strong demand to £476 for 332k at £1580 from a Keady producer, followed by £453/100k for 278k Aberdeen Angus at £1260 from a Downpatrick producer.

The same owner received £433/100k for 300k Aberdeen Angus at £1300.

This Downpatrick producer sold 11 heifers to average £1158 per head £397/100k.

The 110 bullocks sold in a very firm demand particularly in forward and heavy bullocks.

Good quality heavy bullocks sold up to £2820 for 690k (£406/100k) from a Keady producer.

The same owner received the top rate of £422/100k for 612k at £2580.

Main demand from £350-£398/100k.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £421/100k for 528k Aberdeen Angus at £2220 from a Cullyhanna producer. The same owner received £413/100k for 516k at £2130 and £412/100k for 592k at £2440. All good quality forward bullocks from £350-£407/100k.

Midweight bullocks sold to £389/100k for 424k at £1650 for an Aghalee producer.

The same owner received £376/100k for 426k at £1600.

All good quality midweights sold from £350-£374/100k.

The special entry of 21 light Aberdeen Angus bullocks from a Downpatrick farmer sold in an exceptionally strong demand to a top of £513/100k for 304k at £1560, followed by £476/100k for 254k at £1210.

The load average was 311k at £1400 per head (£450/100k).

The 200 weanlings met with a very strong demand with the prices of recent weeks easily maintained.

Good quality light males sold to £544/100k for 250k at £1360 from a Dromore farmer.

The same owner received £530/100k for 268k at £1420 and £528/100k for 248k at £1310.

This producer sold a total of 16 weanlings to average 282k at £1358 (£482/100k).

Main demand for light males from £400-£520/100k.

Good quality midweight males sold steadily from £430-£532/100k for 316k at £1680 from a Markethill producer and £510/100k for 306k at £1560.

A Crossmaglen farmer received £500/100k for 310k at £1550.

Stronger male weanlings sold to £450/100k for 416k at £1870 from a Keady farmer, followed by £439/100k for 476k at £2090 from a Moira producer. T

op price for strong males was £2640 for 639k.

Light heifer weanlings sold to £559/100k for 170k at £950 from a Craigavon farmer.

The same owner received £539/100k for 182k at £980 and £528/100k for 178k at £940.

All good quality lots from £400-£504/100k.

Midweight heifers sold to £486/100k for 350k at £1700 for a Belleeks producer, followed by £481/100k for 310k at £1490 from an Armagh farmer. Top price of £2020 was paid for 458k (£441/100k) for a Castlewellan farmer.

All good quality midweight heifers sold from £400-£462/100k.

In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £3400 for a Limousin cow with a heifer calf from a Crossmaglen farmer, followed by £2700 for an Aberdeen Angus cow and a heifer calf from a Kilkeel producer.

The Cullyhanna farmer sold a Simmental cow with a bull calf at foot for £2720 and a Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at £2420.

Heavy heifers

Tandragee producer 632k £2680 £424/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 638k £2660 £417/100k: Armagh producer 644k £2680 £416/100k: Armagh producer 664k £2760 £146/100k: Armagh producer 604k £2500 £414/100k: Tandragee producer 662k £2700 £408/100k: 680k £2750 £404/100k: Portadown producer 684k £2750 £402/100k and Armagh producer 642k £2580 £402/100k.

Forward heifers

Tandragee producer 568k £2240 £394/100K; Newtownhamilton producer 578k £2270 £393/100k: Tandragee producer 562k £2200 £392/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 532k £1970 £370/100k: Tandragee producer 566k £2080 £368/100k: Tandragee producer 512k £1860 £363/100k and Armagh producer 574k £2080 £362/100k.

Midweight heifers

Craigavon producer 408k £1750 £429/100k: Keady producer 450k £1820 £405/100k: Craigavon producer 416k £1660 £399/100k: Keady producer 414k £1650 £399/100k: Criagavon producer 420k £1670 £398/100k: Keady producer 410k £1630 £398/100k: 422k £1670 £396/100k: Tassagh producer 486k £1910 £393/100k and Craigavon producer 488k £1870 £383/100k.

Lightweight heifers

Keady producer 332k £1580 £476/100k: Downpatrick producer 278k £1260 £453/100k: 278k £1260 £453/100k: 300k £1300 £433/100k: Keady producer 374k £1570 £420/100k: 390k £1630 £418/100k: Downpatrick producer 282k £1150 £408/100k and Keady producer 386k £1570 £407/100k.

Heavy bullocks

Keady producer 612k £2580 £422/100k: 694k £2820 £406/100k: 608k £2420 £398/100k: 650k £2580 £397/100k: 648k £2560 £395/100k: 642k £2500 £389/100k: 666k £2560 £384/100k and Richhill producer 626k £2400 £383/100k.

Forward bullocks

Cullyhanna producer 528k £2220 £421/100k: 516k £2130£413/100k: 592k £2440 £412/100k: Craigavon producer 528k £2150 £407/100k: 558k £2260 £405/100k: 530k £2120 £400/100k: Armagh producer 600k £2330 £388/100k: Richhill producer 598k £2300 £385/100k and Craigavon producer 586k £2250 £384/100k.

Midweight bullocks

Aghalee producer 424k £1650 £389/100k: 426k £1600 £376/100k: Craigavon producer 498k £1860 £374/100k: Aghalee producer 462k £1720 £372/100k: 458k £1700 £371/100k: Armagh producer 430k £1560 £363/100k: Aghalee producer 420k £1520 £362/100k: Keady producer 440k £1590 £361/100k and Glenanne producer 492k £1770 £360/100k.

Lightweight bullocks

Downpatrick producer 304k £1560 £513/100k: 254k £1210 £476/100k: 272k £1280 £471/100k: 264k £1240 £470/100k: 358k £1650 £461/100k: 319k £1470 £461/100k: 348k £1600 £460/100k: 284k £1290 £454/100k.

Strong male weanlings

Keady producer 416k £1870 £450/100k: Moira producer 476k £2090 £439/100k: 636k £2640 £415/100k: 440k £1790 £407/100k: Armagh producer 436k £1740 £399/100k: Tassagh producer 402k £1570 £391/100k: Armagh producer 446k £1710 £383/100k: Markethill producer 436k £1650 £379/100k and Portadown producer 450k £1640 £365/100k: 460k £1650 £359/100k.

Midweight male weanlings

Markethill producer 316k £1680 £532/100k: 306k £1560 £510/100k: Crossmaglen producer 310k £1550 £500/100k: Markethill producer 360k £1790 £497/100k: Dromore producer 310k £1500 £48/100k: 352k £1690 £480/100k: Kilkeel producer 334k £1600 £479/100k: Keady producer 390k £1850 £474/100k and Markethill producer 306k £1430 £467/100k.

Light male weanlings

Dromore producer 250k £1360 £544/100k: 268k £1420 £520/100k: 248k £1310 £528/100k: 218k £1140 £523/100k: Craigavon producer 232k £1210 £522/100k and Dromore producer 250k £1260 £504/100k: 248k £1240 £500/100k: 272k £1340 £493/100k: 204k £1000 £490/100k.

Midweight heifer weanlings

Belleeks producer 350k £1700 £486/100k: Armagh producer 310k £1490 £481/100k: Castlewellan producer 312k £1460 £468/100k: Armagh producer 340k £1570 £462/100k: Belleeks producer 334k £1530 £458/100k: Craigavon producer 308k £1390 £451/100k: Dromore producer 340k £1530 £450/100k: 332k £1490 £449/100k: Belleeks producer 358k £1590 £444/100k and Castlewellan producer 458k £2020 £441/100k.

Light heifer weanlings

Craigavon producer 170k £950 £559/100k: 182k £980 £539/100k:178k £940 £528/100k: Markethill producer 278k £1400 £504/100k: Dromore producer 278k £1330 £478/100k: Castlewellan producer 278k £1320 £475/100k: Craigavon producer 258k £1200 £465/100k and Belleeks producer 284k £1260 £444/100k.