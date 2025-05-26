Good quality heavy heifers selling to £2680 at Markethill Mart
Trade in all rings remained exceptionally strong.
The 150 heifers included mostly forward and heavy heifers.
Good quality heavy heifers sold to £424/100k for 630k at £2680 from a Tandragee producer, followed by £417/100k for 638k at £2660 for a Newtownhamilton farmer.
Top price of £2820 was paid for 716k (£394/100k) from an Armagh producer.
The same owner received £383/100k for 718k at £2750.
Main demand for heavy heifers from £360-416/100k.
Forward feeding heifer sold up to £394 for 568k at £2240 for a Tandragee producer, followed by £393/100k for 578k at £2270 from a Newtownhamilton producer.
All good quality lots sold readily from £350 -392/100k.
Midweight heifers sold to £429/100k for 408k at £1750 from a Craigavon producer, followed by £405/100k for 450k at £1820 from a Keady farmer.
A good entry of light store heifers sold in an exceptionally strong demand to £476 for 332k at £1580 from a Keady producer, followed by £453/100k for 278k Aberdeen Angus at £1260 from a Downpatrick producer.
The same owner received £433/100k for 300k Aberdeen Angus at £1300.
This Downpatrick producer sold 11 heifers to average £1158 per head £397/100k.
The 110 bullocks sold in a very firm demand particularly in forward and heavy bullocks.
Good quality heavy bullocks sold up to £2820 for 690k (£406/100k) from a Keady producer.
The same owner received the top rate of £422/100k for 612k at £2580.
Main demand from £350-£398/100k.
Forward feeding bullocks sold to £421/100k for 528k Aberdeen Angus at £2220 from a Cullyhanna producer. The same owner received £413/100k for 516k at £2130 and £412/100k for 592k at £2440. All good quality forward bullocks from £350-£407/100k.
Midweight bullocks sold to £389/100k for 424k at £1650 for an Aghalee producer.
The same owner received £376/100k for 426k at £1600.
All good quality midweights sold from £350-£374/100k.
The special entry of 21 light Aberdeen Angus bullocks from a Downpatrick farmer sold in an exceptionally strong demand to a top of £513/100k for 304k at £1560, followed by £476/100k for 254k at £1210.
The load average was 311k at £1400 per head (£450/100k).
The 200 weanlings met with a very strong demand with the prices of recent weeks easily maintained.
Good quality light males sold to £544/100k for 250k at £1360 from a Dromore farmer.
The same owner received £530/100k for 268k at £1420 and £528/100k for 248k at £1310.
This producer sold a total of 16 weanlings to average 282k at £1358 (£482/100k).
Main demand for light males from £400-£520/100k.
Good quality midweight males sold steadily from £430-£532/100k for 316k at £1680 from a Markethill producer and £510/100k for 306k at £1560.
A Crossmaglen farmer received £500/100k for 310k at £1550.
Stronger male weanlings sold to £450/100k for 416k at £1870 from a Keady farmer, followed by £439/100k for 476k at £2090 from a Moira producer. T
op price for strong males was £2640 for 639k.
Light heifer weanlings sold to £559/100k for 170k at £950 from a Craigavon farmer.
The same owner received £539/100k for 182k at £980 and £528/100k for 178k at £940.
All good quality lots from £400-£504/100k.
Midweight heifers sold to £486/100k for 350k at £1700 for a Belleeks producer, followed by £481/100k for 310k at £1490 from an Armagh farmer. Top price of £2020 was paid for 458k (£441/100k) for a Castlewellan farmer.
All good quality midweight heifers sold from £400-£462/100k.
In the suckler ring outfits sold to a top of £3400 for a Limousin cow with a heifer calf from a Crossmaglen farmer, followed by £2700 for an Aberdeen Angus cow and a heifer calf from a Kilkeel producer.
The Cullyhanna farmer sold a Simmental cow with a bull calf at foot for £2720 and a Limousin cow with a Limousin bull calf at £2420.
Heavy heifers
Tandragee producer 632k £2680 £424/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 638k £2660 £417/100k: Armagh producer 644k £2680 £416/100k: Armagh producer 664k £2760 £146/100k: Armagh producer 604k £2500 £414/100k: Tandragee producer 662k £2700 £408/100k: 680k £2750 £404/100k: Portadown producer 684k £2750 £402/100k and Armagh producer 642k £2580 £402/100k.
Forward heifers
Tandragee producer 568k £2240 £394/100K; Newtownhamilton producer 578k £2270 £393/100k: Tandragee producer 562k £2200 £392/100k: Newtownhamilton producer 532k £1970 £370/100k: Tandragee producer 566k £2080 £368/100k: Tandragee producer 512k £1860 £363/100k and Armagh producer 574k £2080 £362/100k.
Midweight heifers
Craigavon producer 408k £1750 £429/100k: Keady producer 450k £1820 £405/100k: Craigavon producer 416k £1660 £399/100k: Keady producer 414k £1650 £399/100k: Criagavon producer 420k £1670 £398/100k: Keady producer 410k £1630 £398/100k: 422k £1670 £396/100k: Tassagh producer 486k £1910 £393/100k and Craigavon producer 488k £1870 £383/100k.
Lightweight heifers
Keady producer 332k £1580 £476/100k: Downpatrick producer 278k £1260 £453/100k: 278k £1260 £453/100k: 300k £1300 £433/100k: Keady producer 374k £1570 £420/100k: 390k £1630 £418/100k: Downpatrick producer 282k £1150 £408/100k and Keady producer 386k £1570 £407/100k.
Heavy bullocks
Keady producer 612k £2580 £422/100k: 694k £2820 £406/100k: 608k £2420 £398/100k: 650k £2580 £397/100k: 648k £2560 £395/100k: 642k £2500 £389/100k: 666k £2560 £384/100k and Richhill producer 626k £2400 £383/100k.
Forward bullocks
Cullyhanna producer 528k £2220 £421/100k: 516k £2130£413/100k: 592k £2440 £412/100k: Craigavon producer 528k £2150 £407/100k: 558k £2260 £405/100k: 530k £2120 £400/100k: Armagh producer 600k £2330 £388/100k: Richhill producer 598k £2300 £385/100k and Craigavon producer 586k £2250 £384/100k.
Midweight bullocks
Aghalee producer 424k £1650 £389/100k: 426k £1600 £376/100k: Craigavon producer 498k £1860 £374/100k: Aghalee producer 462k £1720 £372/100k: 458k £1700 £371/100k: Armagh producer 430k £1560 £363/100k: Aghalee producer 420k £1520 £362/100k: Keady producer 440k £1590 £361/100k and Glenanne producer 492k £1770 £360/100k.
Lightweight bullocks
Downpatrick producer 304k £1560 £513/100k: 254k £1210 £476/100k: 272k £1280 £471/100k: 264k £1240 £470/100k: 358k £1650 £461/100k: 319k £1470 £461/100k: 348k £1600 £460/100k: 284k £1290 £454/100k.
Strong male weanlings
Keady producer 416k £1870 £450/100k: Moira producer 476k £2090 £439/100k: 636k £2640 £415/100k: 440k £1790 £407/100k: Armagh producer 436k £1740 £399/100k: Tassagh producer 402k £1570 £391/100k: Armagh producer 446k £1710 £383/100k: Markethill producer 436k £1650 £379/100k and Portadown producer 450k £1640 £365/100k: 460k £1650 £359/100k.
Midweight male weanlings
Markethill producer 316k £1680 £532/100k: 306k £1560 £510/100k: Crossmaglen producer 310k £1550 £500/100k: Markethill producer 360k £1790 £497/100k: Dromore producer 310k £1500 £48/100k: 352k £1690 £480/100k: Kilkeel producer 334k £1600 £479/100k: Keady producer 390k £1850 £474/100k and Markethill producer 306k £1430 £467/100k.
Light male weanlings
Dromore producer 250k £1360 £544/100k: 268k £1420 £520/100k: 248k £1310 £528/100k: 218k £1140 £523/100k: Craigavon producer 232k £1210 £522/100k and Dromore producer 250k £1260 £504/100k: 248k £1240 £500/100k: 272k £1340 £493/100k: 204k £1000 £490/100k.
Midweight heifer weanlings
Belleeks producer 350k £1700 £486/100k: Armagh producer 310k £1490 £481/100k: Castlewellan producer 312k £1460 £468/100k: Armagh producer 340k £1570 £462/100k: Belleeks producer 334k £1530 £458/100k: Craigavon producer 308k £1390 £451/100k: Dromore producer 340k £1530 £450/100k: 332k £1490 £449/100k: Belleeks producer 358k £1590 £444/100k and Castlewellan producer 458k £2020 £441/100k.
Light heifer weanlings
Craigavon producer 170k £950 £559/100k: 182k £980 £539/100k:178k £940 £528/100k: Markethill producer 278k £1400 £504/100k: Dromore producer 278k £1330 £478/100k: Castlewellan producer 278k £1320 £475/100k: Craigavon producer 258k £1200 £465/100k and Belleeks producer 284k £1260 £444/100k.
