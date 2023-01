Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 465p to 490p per kilo for 25 hoggets for 20.4k at £100 each from a Belleeks farmer and for 41 hoggets for 22.5k at £110 from a Lisnaskea producer.

Good quality heavy hoggets from £115 to £121 per head with suitable pens from 450p to 472p for 16 hoggets at 24.8k at £117 for a Tandragee farmer.

The same owner received 465p for 21 hoggets 24.1k at £112.

Livestock Markets

Fleshed ewes sold from £95 to £129 per head.

Heavy hoggets

Tandragee farmer 24.8k £117 472p; Tandragee 24.1k £112 465p; Portadown farmer 24.2k £112 463p; Tandragee farmer 24.5k £112 457p; Glenanne farmer 25.7k £117 455p; Tandragee farmer 24.4k £111 455p; Newtownhamilton farmer 24.8k £112.50 454p and Tandragee farmer 26.7k £121 453p.

Middleweight hoggets

