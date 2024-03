Good quality heavy hoggets selling readily from 580-646p/k at £168 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ewe trade remained steady.

Good quality heavy hoggets sold readily from 580-646p/k for 26k at £168 from a Portadown farmer, followed by 630p/k for 27k at £170 from a Jerrettspass producer.

Several pens of heavy hoggets sold steadily from £155 to £167 per head.

Farming Life livestock markets

Good quality midweights sold from 580-641p/k with a top of 693p/k for 22k at £152.50 from an Armagh farmer, followed by 641p/k for 22k at £141 from an Armagh producer. A Gilford producer received 633p/k for 22.9k at £145.

Store lambs sold to 656p/k for 16k at £105 from a Keady farmer, followed by 653p/k for 17k at £111 from an Armagh producer.

A Richhill farmer received 633p/k for 19.6k at £124.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £130 to £189 each, plainer ewes from £70 to £120 each.

A very good entry of ewes and lambs sold readily with doubles selling to £355 each.

Main demand from £250 to £295.

Good quality singles sold from £190 to £270 each.

Heavy hoggets

Portadown producer 26k £168 646p/k: Jerrettspass producer 27k £170 630p/k: Dungannon producer 24.3k £151 622p/k: Dungannon producer 24k £148.50 619p/k: Armagh producer 25k £154 616p/k: Poyntzpass producer 24.4k £150 615p/k: Rostrevor producer 24k £147 613p/k: Newry producer 24k £147 613p/k: Dromore producer 25.4k £154 606p/k and Caledon producer 26.4k £159.50 604p/k.

Midweight hoggets

Armagh producer 22k £152.50 693p/k: Armagh producer 22k £141 641p/k: Gilford producer 22.9k £145 633p/k: Aghalee producer 22k £139 632p/k: Keady producer 20.4k £126 618p/k: Milford producer 23k £142 617p/k: Keady producer 22k £135 614p/k: Keady producer 23k £140 609p/k: Hamiltonsbawn producer 22.7k £137.50 606p/k and Middletown producer 20.5k £124 605p/k.

Stores