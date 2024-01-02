Good quality heavy hoggets selling steadily at Markethill Mart, top price of £127 paid
and live on Freeview channel 276
Good quality heavy hoggets sold steadily from 460p to 490p per kg paid for 25.7k to £127 for a Tandragee farmer followed by 488p 24.2k at £118 from a Middletown producer.
Top price of £130 was paid for 29k. Several pens sold from £122 to £128 each.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Good quality middleweight hoggets sold from 470p to 510p for 20.4k at £104 for a Cullyhanna farmer followed by 509p for 23.2k at £118 for a Tandragee farmer.
The 140 cull ewes sold to a top of £168.
Main demand for fleshed ewes was from £120 to £158.
Plainer ewes from £70 to £100 each.
Heavy hoggets
Tandragee farmer 25.7k £127 494p; Middletown farmer 24.2k £118 488p; Tandragee farmer 24.2k £116.50 482p; Armagh farmer 24.5k £117 478p; Markethill farmer 24.2k £115 475p; Tandragee farmer 24.7k £117 474p; Armagh farmer 24.7k £117 474p; Loughgilly farmer 26.2k £124 473p; Armagh farmer 24.9k £117.50 472p and Portadown farmer 25k £117.50 470p.
Middleweight hoggets
Cullyhanna farmer 20.4k £104 510p; Tandragee farmer 23.2k £118 509p; Richhill farmer 22.9k £114 498p; Magheralin farmer 23.3k £115.50 496p; Magheraline farmer 21.7k £107 493p; Armagh farmer 21.3k £105 493p; Kilkeel farmer 22k £108 491p; Armagh farmer 23.6k £115.50; 489p and Richhill farmer 20.7k £101 488p.
An entry of 150 dropped calves sold in exceptionally strong demand with good quality bulls selling to £510 for six week old Aberdeen Angus followed by £480 for six week old Aberdeen Angus.
Main demand for good quality bulls from £340 to £440.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Good quality heifer calves sold to £400 paid twice for three week old Charolais.
All good quality heifers from £250 to £380.
Bull calves
Aberdeen Angus £510; Aberdeen Angus £480; Charolais £440; Shorthorn beef £430; Aberdeen Angus £405; Shorthorn beef £360; Belgian Blue £355; Belgian Blue £355 and Hereford £350.
Heifer calves
Charolais £400; Charolais £400; Charolais £380; Charolais £340; Aberdeen Angus £335; Belgian Blue £325 and Simmental £295.
Cull cows
Beef bred cows sold to £228 for 680k £1565 from a Kilkeel farmer followed by £193 for 790k at £1535 from a Glenanne farmer.
Fleshed Friesians sold from £135 to £152 for 750k at £1145.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Second quality Friesians from £110 to £130 and the poorest types from £80 to £100 per 100 kilos.
Cull cows
Kilkeel farmer 686k £1565 £228.00; Glenanne farmer 794k £1535 £193.00 and Dromore farmer 644k £1195 £186.
Friesian cull cows
Armagh farmer 756k £1145 £152.00; Bessbrook farmer 822k £1215 £148.00; Markethill farmer 618k £885 £143.00; Armagh farmer 692k £975 £141.00 and Bessbrook farmer 748k £1025 £137.