Good quality heavy lambs selling from £110 to £120 per head at Markethill Mart

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £110 to £120 per head with good quality pens from 450p to 471p/k for 24.2k at £114, followed by 461p/k for 24.5k at £113.

Good quality midweight lambs sold from 450p to 483p/k for 22.8k at £110 and for 22k at £106.

Good quality light store lambs sold from 500p to 616p/k for 14.7k at £90.50, followed by 566p for 15.9k at £90. Stronger stores sold to 535p for 17k at £91 each, followed by 532p for 17.3k at £92. Poorer quality stores were harder to clear.

Fleshed cull ewes sold from £90 to £138, plainer types from £50 to £80 each.

Heavy lambs

Markethill producer 24.2k £114 471p/k: Keady producer 24.5k £113 461p/k: Moira producer 24.5k £113 461p/k: Dungannon producer 24.2k £111 459p/k: Portadown producer 24.3k £111 457p/k: Tynan producer 25k £114 456p/k and Markethill producer 24.7k £112 453p/k.

Midweight lambs

Aghalee producer 22.8k £110 483p/k: Markethill producer 22k £106 482p/k: Craigavon producer 21.6k £103.50 479p/k: Poyntzpass producer 22k £105 477p/k: Armagh producer 21.7k £103.50 477p/k: Richhill producer 23.7k £113 477p/k: Kilkeel producer 20k £95 475p/k: Tynan producer 22k £104 473p/k: Lislea producer 20.1k £95 473p/k: Whitecross producer 21.9k £103 470p/k and Portadown producer 23k £108 470p/k.

Store lambs

