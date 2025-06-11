Good quality heavy lambs selling from £150 to £162 per head Markethill Mart

An entry of 1200 sheep at Markethill on Monday 9th June maintained a very strong trade for cull ewes and spring lambs.

Good quality heavy lambs sold steadily from £150 to £162 per head for 24.3k (667p/k) from a Bessbrook farmer, followed by 659p/k for 24.3k at £160 from a Portadown producer.

Good quality light lambs sold up to 758p/k for 19k at £144 from a Whitecross farmer, followed by 700p/k for 20k at £140 from a Hilltown producer.

Main demand for good quality light lambs from 620-692p/k.

The 330 cull ewes sold in a firmer demand to a top of £270, with others at £268 and £236. Main demand for fleshed ewes from £170-£230.

Plainer ewes from £100-£150 each.

The final breeding sale of the season returned a firm demand with doubles to £325, £310 and £300.

Singles sold to £295, £270 and £265.

Heavy lambs

Bessbrook producer 24.3k £162 667p/k: Portadown producer 24.3k £160 659p/k: Whitecross producer 24k £155 646p/k: Keady producer 24.2k £155 641p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 25k £159 636p/k: Middletown producer 25k £157 628p/k: Markethill producer 24.2k £151.50 626p/k and Whitecross producer 25.5k £159 624p/k.

Light spring lambs

Whitecross producer 19k £144 758p/k: Hilltown producer 20k £140 700p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 19.2k £133 693p/k: Armagh producer 21.4k £148 692p/k: Loughgall producer 21.2k £145.50 686p/k: Dungannon producer 21k £144 686p/k: Caledon producer 21k £144 686p/k: Belleeks producer 20.1k £137.50 684p/k and Portadown producer 21.3k £145 681p/k.