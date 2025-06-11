Good quality heavy lambs selling from £150 to £162 per head Markethill Mart
Good quality heavy lambs sold steadily from £150 to £162 per head for 24.3k (667p/k) from a Bessbrook farmer, followed by 659p/k for 24.3k at £160 from a Portadown producer.
Good quality light lambs sold up to 758p/k for 19k at £144 from a Whitecross farmer, followed by 700p/k for 20k at £140 from a Hilltown producer.
Main demand for good quality light lambs from 620-692p/k.
The 330 cull ewes sold in a firmer demand to a top of £270, with others at £268 and £236. Main demand for fleshed ewes from £170-£230.
Plainer ewes from £100-£150 each.
The final breeding sale of the season returned a firm demand with doubles to £325, £310 and £300.
Singles sold to £295, £270 and £265.
Heavy lambs
Bessbrook producer 24.3k £162 667p/k: Portadown producer 24.3k £160 659p/k: Whitecross producer 24k £155 646p/k: Keady producer 24.2k £155 641p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 25k £159 636p/k: Middletown producer 25k £157 628p/k: Markethill producer 24.2k £151.50 626p/k and Whitecross producer 25.5k £159 624p/k.
Light spring lambs
Whitecross producer 19k £144 758p/k: Hilltown producer 20k £140 700p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 19.2k £133 693p/k: Armagh producer 21.4k £148 692p/k: Loughgall producer 21.2k £145.50 686p/k: Dungannon producer 21k £144 686p/k: Caledon producer 21k £144 686p/k: Belleeks producer 20.1k £137.50 684p/k and Portadown producer 21.3k £145 681p/k.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.