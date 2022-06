Good quality heavy lambs selling to £143 per head at Markethill

The cull ewe trade eased slightly.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from £130 to £143 per head with good quality pens from 510p/k to 548p/k for 25k at £137 from a Portadown farmer, followed by 542p/k for 24k at £130 from a Portadown producer.

Good quality midweight lambs sold steadily from 530p/k to 577p/k for 14 lambs at 21.5k at £124 from a Richhill farmer, followed by 575p/k for 6 lambs, 23.5k at £135 from a Mountnorris farmer.

A large entry of store lambs sold in an exceptionally strong trade with light lambs selling to 677p/k for 16 lambs, 13k at £88 from a Portadown farmer.

The same owner received 670p/k for 10k at £67 each and 648p/k for 12.8k lambs at £83.

Main trade for good quality stores from 540p/k to 640p/k with stronger pens selling to 568p for 17.6k at £100 per head.

Good quality cull ewes sold from £130 to £182, plainer ewes from £70 to £100 each.

Heavy lambs

Portadown producer 25k £137 548p/k: Portadown producer 24k £130 542p/k: Richhill producer 26k £140 538p/k: Portadown producer 26k £139 535p/k: Whitecross producer 26.5k £141 532p/k: Aughnacloy producer 24.5k £130 531p/k: Kilkeel producer 27k £143 530p/k and Armagh producer 24.2k £128 529p/k.

Middleweight lambs

Portadown producer 21.5k £124 577p/k: Mountnorris producer 23.5k £135 575p/k: Ballynahinch producer 23.3k £133 571p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 23.2k £131.5 567p/k: Dungannon producer 21.9k £124 566p/k: Gilford producer 20.9k £118 565p/k: Dungannon producer 22.2k £125 563p/k: Belleeks producer 22.5k £126.50 562p/k and Markethill producer 22.3k £125 561p/k.

Store lambs