Good quality heavy lambs selling to £160 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1320 sheep at Markethill on Monday 30th June had 100% clearance.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from 600-653p/k for 24.5k at £160 for a Coalisland farmer, followed by 650p/k for 26.3k at £171 for a Poyntzpass producer.

Good quality midweights sold from 610-652p/k for 23k at £150 for a Mullaghbawn farmer, followed by 650p/k for 23.4k at £152 for a Tynan producer.

A large entry of store sold in a very firm demand to 790p/k for 13.8k at £109 for a Markethill farmer, followed by 750p/k for 15.2k at £114 for a Kilcoo farmer.

All good quality stores sold from 650-745p/k.

350 cull ewes sold in a steady demand to a top of £232, with others at £230, £224 and £216 with good quality ewes from £160-224.

Second quality from £100-£140 and the poorer types from £60-£90 each.

Heavy lambs

Coalisland producer 24.5k £160 653p/k: Poyntzpass producer 26.3k £171 650p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 25k £157 628p/k: Mountnorris producer 24.7k £155 628p/k: Armagh producer 24k £150 625p/k: Poyntzpass producer 27.5k £168 611p/k: Armagh producer 25.2k £153.50 609p/k and Markethill producer 24.4k £147.50 605p/k.

Midweight lambs

Mullaghbawn producer 23k £150 652p/k: Tynan producer 23.4k £152 650p/k: Whitecross producer 20.8k £135 650p/k: Poyntzpass producer 22.7k £147 648p/k: Kilkeel producer 21.2k £136.50 644p/k: Ballinderry producer 22.9k £147 642p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 22.9k £147 642p/k and Kilkeel producer 20.6k £131.50 638p/k.

Store lambs

Markethill producer 13.8k £109 790p/k: Kilcoo producer 15.2k £114 750p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 15.7k £117 745p/k: Kilcoo producer 15.8k £117 741p/k: 16k £117 731p/k: 16.1k £117 727p/k: Keady producer 15k £108 720p/k: 13k £93 715p/k and Markethill producer 16.3k £116 712p/k.