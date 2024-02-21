Good quality heifers selling to a top of £2480 for a calved heifer at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Cookstown producer received £2330, £2300, £2000 and £1900 for calved heifers.

A Portadown producer sold two calved heifers at £2020 each and a Richhill farmer received £2240 and £1820 for calved heifers.

A Banbridge farmer sold two calved heifers at £1980, £1800 each.

An entry of maiden heifers ready to serve sold from £680 to £840 each from a Keady farmer and a Markethill farmer sold 2 Jersey maiden heifers at £980 and £840 each.

An entry of Friesian Holstein heifers calves from a Kilkeel farmer sold to a top of £380 paid on four occasions with others from £200 to £320 each.

100 cull cows maintained a very strong trade with good quality beef bred cows from £190 to £234 for 700k at £1640 from an Armagh farmer followed by £225 for 660k at £1300 from an Armagh producer.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from £145 to £166 for 660k at £1100 from a Middletown producer followed by £162 for 930k at £1510 from a Dungannon farmer.

Second quality Friesians cows from £120 to £135 and the poorest types from £95 to £110 per 100 kilos.

Cull cows

Armagh farmer 700k £1640 £234.00; Armagh farmer 666k £1500 £225.00; Cullyhanna farmer 636k £1350 £212.00; Belleek farmer 882k £1850 £210.00; Ballinderry farmer 648k £1350 £208.00; Belleek farmer 710k £1470 £207.00; Belleek farmer 710k £1400 £197.00 and Belleek farmer 690k £1330 £193.

Friesian cull cows

Armagh farmer 662k £1100 £166.00; Dungannon farmer 932k £1510 £162.00; Dungannon farmer 678k £1040 £153.00; Aughnacloy farmer 696k £1060 £152.00; Jerrettspass farmer 698k £1060 £152.00; Bessbrook farmer 716k £1070 £149.00; Dungannon farmer 864k £1280 £148.00 and Armagh farmer 700k £1010 £144.

Calves

150 calves sold in an excellent trade with top quality bulls to £460 for three week Belgian Blue followed by £440 for a six week old Aberdeen Angus.

All good quality bulls from £300 to £430 each.

Second quality from £200 to £265.

Heifer calves sold to a top of £440 for a seven week old Shorthorn beef followed by £430 for two seven week old Aberdeen Angus.

All good quality heifers from £260 to £315.

Plainer quality from £170 to £240 each.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £460; Aberdeen Angus £440; Belgian Blue £430; Belgian Blue £405; Aberdeen Angus £400; Belgian Blue £385; Limousin £370; Shorthorn beef £360 and Belgian Blue £340.

Heifer calves