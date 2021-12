Good quality lambs meet strong demand at Massereene

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Lightweight Lambs: Dundrod Producer 2 Lambs 22.5kg at 125 = 555p Ballycarry Producer 8 Lambs 22kg at 122 =554p, Ballyearl Producer 7 Lambs 21kg at 115. = 547p. Crumlin Producer 14 Lambs 22kg at 120. = 545p. Antrim Producer 4 Lambs 21kg at 113. = 538p. Islandmagee Producer 2 Lambs 22kg at 118. = 536p. Ligoniel Prodcer 5 Lambs 22kg at 118. = 536p. Ballycarry Producer 3s 24kg at 123.50. =358p. Ballyearl Producer 6 Lambs 22.5kg at 120. = 533p. Crumlin Producer 5 Lambs 22kg at 115. = 522p. Lisburn Producer 15 Lambs 23kg at 120. = 521p. Heavy Lambs. Crumlin Producer 10 Lambs 26kg at 134. Dundonald Producer 3 Lambs 27kg at 132. Whitehead Producer 24 Lambs 25kg at 131. Crumlin Producer 13 Lambs 26kg at 130.50. Randalstown Producer 7 lambs 26kg at 130.50. Crumlin Producer Single Lamb 32kg at 130. Dundrod Producer 19 Lambs 26kg at 130. Dundrod Producer 3 Lambs 26kg at 130. Toome Producer 23 Lambs 25.5kg at 130. Lurgan Producer 34 Lambs 25.5kg at 130.