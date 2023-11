Good quality lambs selling from 470-496p/k for 23.2k at £115 at Markethill Mart

An entry of 1400 sheep in Markethill on Monday 13th November sold in a steady trade.

Heavy lambs sold from 457 – 471p/k for 24.2 k at £114 for a Portadown producer, followed by 25.2k at £117.50 for a Cullyhanna producer.

Good quality lambs sold from 470-496p/k for 23.2k at £115 for a Kilkeel producer, followed by 21.5k at £104 for a Cullyhanna farmer.

Store lambs sold from 528- 568p/k for 12.5k at £71 for a Jerrettspass producer followed by 13.6k at £74 for a Newry farmer.

Livestock Markets

Cull ewes sold to £156 with well fleshed ewes from £90 to £148.

Plainer ewes from £54 to £89 each.

Rams sold to £210 each.

Heavy lambs

Portadown producer 24.2k £114 471p/k: Cullyhanna producer 25.2k £117.50 466p/k: Dungannon producer 24.4k £113 463p/k: Dungannon producer 24k £111 463p/k: Swatragh producer 24.3k £112 461p/k: Kilmore producer 24.2k £111 459p/k: Kilkeel producer 25.8k £118 457p/k and Dungannon producer 25.5k £116.50 457p/k.

Mid weight lambs

Kilkeel producer 23.2k £115 496p/k: Cullyhanna producer 21.5k £104 484p/k: Hillsborough producer 20.3k £98 483p/k: Forkhill producer 21.7k £104 484p/k: Dromore producer 21k £100 479p/k: Tandragee producer 21k £100 476p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 22.1k £105 475p/k: Kilmore producer 23.9k £113.50 475p/k: Cullyhanna producer 23.4k £111 474p/k and Mowhan producer 21.9k £103 470p/k.

Store lambs

