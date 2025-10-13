Good Relations Week 2025 Celebrates Connection, Creativity and Community

Tulika from South Asia Dance Academy, Cacper, Elsie and Deputy Mayor Julie Gilmour.

ANTRIM and Newtownabbey Borough Council has officially launched Good Relations Week 2025 with a colourful celebration of culture and creativity at the Museum at The Mill, Mossley Mill.

This year’s theme, “Connecting Communities through Creativity,” was brought to life through an afternoon of inspiring performances, art, and storytelling.

Guests were welcomed with lively Ulster-Scots music, a moving performance from Glengormley Integrated College student Chloe, the South Asian Dance Academy, and Irish dancers, alongside a powerful address from Simran, an unaccompanied minor from Somalia, who shared her journey of resilience and hope.

The launch also marked the opening of the Oliver Jeffers: Seen Exhibition, supported by Oliver Jeffers Studio, which explores themes of empathy, belonging, and the experiences of children seeking safety.

Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Julie Gilmour, said: “Good Relations Week is about celebrating the things that bring us together – creativity, compassion, and community. I am delighted to officially open this year’s programme and welcome everyone to take part in events that inspire connection and understanding.”

Martin McDonald MBE, Chair of the Community Relations Council, added: “We commend the dedication of local groups and organisations across Antrim and Newtownabbey for their continued involvement in Good Relations Week.

“Their commitment helps create spaces where voices are heard and valued. Good Relations Week is a unique opportunity for everyone to come together, connect with one another and take steps towards building a better and more inclusive society for all. When we connect, we can overcome division, heal past wounds and build a shared future where peace is not just an aspiration, but a reality.”

Dr Jacqueline Irwin, Chief Executive of the Community Relations Council, said: “This year’s theme, ‘Connect,’ is about more than sharing a room – it’s about genuinely building relationships.

“By connecting with one another it allows us to share experiences, break down barriers, embrace diversity and address the societal challenges we face as a region.

“I encourage everyone to browse this year’s events listing and take part. By participating we can make meaningful connections and drive positive change towards a stronger, more cohesive society.”