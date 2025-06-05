Good show of sheep at Armoy Mart, breeding sheep to £280
Fat ewes sold to £228 and breeding sheep to £280.
Leading prices
Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 25kgs £160. D McBride, Ballycastle, 26kgs £160. David Anderson, Bushmills, 25kgs £158. Richard Deevey, Limavady, 25kgs £158. Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, 25kgs £157.50. J M Hannah, Armoy, 25kgs £155. Noel Stevenson, Armoy, 23kgs £155. A Erwin, Coleraine, 23kgs £153. William Morrison, Armoy, 23kgs £152. F McKendry, Cloughmills, 21.5kgs £150. Dominic Martin, Dunloy, 22kgs £150. Armoy farmer, 21.5kgs £149. J E McCaughan, Armoy, 21kgs £148.50.
Breeding sheep
Michelle Wright, Carnlough, 1 ewes, 2 lambs, £280. D Martin, Dunloy, 1 ewe, 1 lamb, £225. P McLoughlin, Ballyvoy, 6 ewes, 6 lambs £208, 3 ewes, 3 lambs, £186. M Wright, Carnlough, 5 dry hoggets, £184.
Fat ewes
D Anderson, Bushmills, Charollais, £228. Noel Stevenson, Armoy, Crossbreds £220. JD Wilson, Armoy, Texel, £212. M Smyth, Armoy, Texel, £192. William Morrison, Mosside, Suffolk, £190. Alex McKillop, Cushendall, Crossbreds £185. P Martin, Dunloy, Suffolk, £184. William Morrison, Mosside, Texel, £182. B McCurdy, Bushmills, Crossbreds £170. Norman Kennedy, Ballymena, Texel, £168. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, Crossbreds £168. D McBride, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £164. Paul Black, Ballycastle, Texel, £195.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Yard opens at 3.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
