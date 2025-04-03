Good show of sheep at Armoy Mart, fat ewes to £260
Hoggets sold to £175, fat ewes to £260, breeding ewes sold to £335 for a pen of three full mouth ewes with five lambs at foot.
Leading prices
Hoggets
PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 26kgs £175. Stranocum farmer, 28kgs £173. Pat Kane, Ballycastle, 30kgs £173. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 28kgs £172. John McKeague, Ballycastle, 30kgs £170. John Kelly, Draperstown, 27kgs £167.50. PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 25kgs £167. Martin Elliott, Loughguile, 23kgs £163. G Bradley, Armoy, 24kgs £161.50. Seamus O’Neill, Martinstown, 24kgs Blackface, £160. J Canning, Limavady, 23kgs £161.
Ewes and lambs
Alwyn Kerr, Ballymoney, 3 ewes, 5 lambs, £335, 2 ewes and 3 lambs, £290.
Fat ewes
Pat Kane, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £260. John McKeague, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £242. Kelly Brothers, Ballycastle, Texel, £238. Robert Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £236. Sam Patterson, Carrickfergus, Dorset’s £192. Gerard Devlin, Armoy, Texel, £192. R Wylie, Bushmills, Suffolk, £206. J M Hanna, Armoy, Suffolk, £184. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, Suffolk, £182. P and D McAleese, Loughguile, Texel, £174. Arnold McClure, Ballymoney, Crossbreds, £172.
Store lambs
Jas Gillen, Loughguile, 6 Cheviot, £132.50. Ray Austin, Armoy, 4 Suffolk, £129. B Mullan, Ballymoney, 24 Crossbreds £132.50. Paul McNichol, Armoy, 7 Suffolk, £129.50. John Kelly, Draperstown, 12 Blackface, £132.
Sale each Wednesday night at 7pm, yard opens 3pm to accept stock.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
