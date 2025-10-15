Good steady demand for all sorts of cattle at Lisnaskea Mart
This week cows and calves sold to £2600 and £2590 for Limousin cows with calves at foot.
Weanling males sold to £1810 (£453) a 260kg Charolais sold to £1520 (£585) 260 kg Limousins sold to £1510 (£581) to a top of £609 per 100kg for a 215kg Charolais to £1310 and a 245kg Charolais sold to £1480 (£604).
Weanling heifers sold to £1970 for a 435kg Charolais (£496) with a 415kg Charolais to £1840 (£443) to a high of £557 per 100kg for a 280kg Charolais to £1560 with a 250kg Charolais to £1350 (£540).
Store heifers sold to £1850 for a 510kg Charolais (£363) with a 460kg Hereford to £1580 (£343).
Leading prices as follows
Suckler cows and calves
Magheraveely farmer £2600 for Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf and £2590 for Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf. A Kinawley farmer sold a batch of aged cows running with a Limousin bull (no g tee) selling to £2520, £2150, £2100, £2040, £1920, x 2 £1860, £1820, and £1700 Limousin bull sold from £2200 (with no g tee).
Store and weanling heifers
Derrylin farmer 435kg Charolais to £1970 (£453) and 415kg Charolais to £1840 (£443) Rosslea farmer 510kg Charolais to £1850 (£363) 440kg Hereford to £1540 (£350) 440kg Simmental to £1500 (£341) and 405kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£321) Lisnaskea farmer 425kg Limousin to £1740 (£409) Derrylin farmer 460kg Hereford to £1580 (£343) 355kg Hereford to £1260, 365kg Hereford to £1100 330kg Hereford to £1050 and 340kg Hereford to £1040. Kinawley farmer 345kg Limousin to £1700 (£493) and 470kg Limousin to £1630 (£347) Rosslea farmer 280kg Charolais to £1560 (£557) 250kg Charolais to £1350 (£540) and 250kg Charolais to £1280 (£512) Lisnaskea farmer 330kg Limousin to £1520 (£461) and 280kg Limousin to £1390 (£496) Rosslea farmer 290kg Limousin to £1510 (£521) 345kg Limousin to £1450 (£429) 295kg Limousin to £1240 (£420) and 270kg Limousin to £1150 (£426) Derrylin farmer 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£395) 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £1230 (£346) 330kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£361) and 310kg Aberdeen Angus to £1160 (£374) Lisnaskea farmer 310kg Charolais to £1470 (£474) 320kg Limousin to £1470 (£459) 340kg Limousin to £1460 (£429) and 290kg Charolais to £1190 (£410) Newtownbutler farmer 330kg Charolais to £1400 (£424) 315kg Charolais to £1340 (£425) and 280kg Charolais to £1100 (£393) Newtownbutler farmer 250kg Limousin to £1130 (£452) 260kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£435) and 245kg Limousin to £1000 (£408) and Macken farmer 270kg Charolais to £1180 (£437) and 220kg Charolais to £1100 (£500).
Store and weanling steers
Rosslea farmer 400kg Charolais to £1810 (£453) and 260kg Charolais to £1610 (£575) Lisnaskea farmer 355kg Limousin to £1780 (£501) Lisnaskea farmer 360kg Limousin to £1730 (£481) Macken farmer 345kg Charolais to £1710 (£496) 340kg Charolais to £1600 (£471) 270kg Charolais to £1490 (£552) 340kg Charolais to £1400 (£412) and 255kg Charolais to £1360 (£533) Rosslea farmer 330kg Charolais to £1700 (£515) and 280kg Charolais to £1560 (£557) Newtownbutler farmer 395kg Charolais to £1680 (£425) Lisnaskea farmer 290kg Limousin to £1630 (£562) Lisnaskea farmer 290kg Charolais to £1630 (£562) 245kg Charolais to £1480 (£604) 260kg Charolais to £1520 (£585) 230kg Charolais to £1200 (£522) and 165kg Charolais to £690. Newtownbutler farmer 260kg Limousins to £1510 x 2 (£581) and 260kg Aberdeen Angus to 31130 (£435) Garrison farmer 280kg Charolais to £1390 (£496) and 240kg Simmental to £1240 (£517) Kinawley farmer 345kg Charolais to £1490 (£432) Garrison farmer 250kg Simmental to £1390 (£556) and Lisnaskea farmer 215kg Charolais to £1310 (£609).
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition for all sorts.