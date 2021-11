Good steady demand for cattle at Clogher

In the Fatstock Ring 421 lots listed sold to a firm demand with Beef Cows selling to £1677 for a 860kg Lim. to £195 rising to a top price of £200 per 100kg for a 820kg Lim. to £1640.

Cow Heifers sold to £1568-80 for a 740kg B/B. to £212 followed by a 670kg Lim. to £1393-60 at £208.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to 1203-60 for a 680kg to £177. Fat Bulls sold to £1394 for a 820kg Lim. to £170 Fat Steers sold to £224 for a 650kg Ch. (£1456) Fat Heifers sold to £234 for a 550kg Lim. (£1287).

In the Store Rings Dairy Cows sold to £2300 and £2170. Suckler outfits sold to £1970 and £1920.

Bullocks heavy lots sold to £1840 for a 795kg Ch. (£231) with a 650kg Lim. to £1660 (£255) Forward lots sold to £1460 for a 590kg B/B. (£247) Friesian Steers sold to £1170 for a 600kg (£195) and 590kg to £1130 (£191).

Med Weights sold to £1280 for a 490kg Ch. (£261) Store Heifers sold to £1670 for a 740kg Ch. (£225) with a 625kg Ch. to £1500 (£240).

Forward lots sold to £1370 for a 595kg Lim. (£230) with £1260 for a 560kg Ch. (£225) with a 520kg Ch. to £1200 (£231) smaller sorts to £1050 for a 400kg Sim. (£262).

Weanling Males sold to £1090 for a 385kg Lim. (£283) with a 320kg Ch. to £1080 (£337).

Weanling Heifers to £970 for a 430kg (£225) with a 285kg Ch. to £800 (£281) Reared Male Lumps sold to £750 for Sim.

Reared Female Lumps sold to £685 for Sim. Young Bull Calves sold to £500 for Ch. Heifer Calves sold to £465 for Ch.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS;

Armagh Producer 740kg B/B. TO £212 (£1568-80) Clogher Producer 670kg Lim. to £208 (£1393-60) Loughgall Producer 660kg B/B. to £206 (£1359-60) Roslea Producer 820kg Lim. to £200 (£1640) Fivemiletown Producer 860kg Lim. to £195 (£1677) 740kg Lim. to £194 (£1435-60) Newtownbutler Producer 670kg Ch. to £190 (£1273) Pomeroy Producer 650kg Lim. to £188 (£1222) Dungannon Producer 630kg Lim. to £188 (£1184-40) Roslea Producer 760kg Lim. to £185 (£1406) Dungannon Producer 600kg Sim. to £184 (£1104) Cookstown Producer 710kg B/B. to £183 (£1299-30) Keady Producer 590kg Lim. to £183 (£1079-70) Brookeborough Producer 750kg Ch. to £180 (£1350) Eskra Producer 810kg Lim. to £179 (£1449-90) Seskinore Producer 570kg Lim. to £178 (£1014-60) Castlecaufield Producer 730kg Lim. to £178 (£1299-40) .

Other quality lots sold from £158 to £176 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £130 to £153 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold from £128 to £144 per 100kg selling to a top of £177 per 100kg 680kg (£1203-60)

Plainer lots sold from £96 to £120 per 100kg

Poorer types sold from £67 to £90 per 100kg

FAT BULLS: Donaghmore Producer 820kg Lim. to £170 (£1394) Clogher Producer 790kg Lim. to £138 (£1090-20) Enniskillen Producer 980kg Ch. to £132 (£1293-60) Derrylin Producer 840kg Lim. to £130 (1092) Castlederg Producer 850kg Fkv. to £120 (£1020) Strabane Producer 800kg AA. to £115 (£920)

FAT STEERS: 650kg Ch. to £224 (£1456) 670kg Lim. to £216. 610kg Lim. to £210 540kg Sim. to £208. 800kg Ch. to £200. 560kg Lim. to £197. 530kg Lim. to £195. 580kg Sal. to £191. 610kg Ch. to £190. Friesians sold from £124 to £154 for a 610kg.

FAT HEIFERS

550kg Lim. to £234 (£1287. 560kg Ch. to £212. 590kg B/B. to £211. 590kg Lim. to £204. 680kg Lim. to £202. 600kg Ch. to £198. 520kg Lim. to £193. 540kg Fkv. to £191. 700kg Her. to £188. Friesians sold from £136 to £156 per 100kg.

STORE BULLOCKS (340 LOTS)

A large entry in this section sold readily with heavy lots selling to £1840 for a 795kg Ch. (£231) reaching a high of £255 per 100kg for a 650kg Lim. to £1660 . with a 700kg Lim. to £1780 (£254) and all good quality lots selling from £216 to £245 per 100kg.

SAMPLE PRICES: G McKenna Armagh 795kg Ch. to £1840 (£231) 765kg Ch. to £1740 (£227) 720kg Ch. to £1700 (£236) and 725kg Ch. to £1700 (£234) J T Lynch Lisnaskea 830kg Ch. to £1840 (£222) 870kg Ch. to £1840 (£211) 810kg Ch. to £1800 (£222) 770kg Lim. to £1760 (£228) 730kg Lim. to £1710 (£234) 800kg Ch. to £1700 (£212) and 785kg Lim. to £1700 (£216) M Nesbitt Armagh 760kg Ch. to £1810 (£238) 735kg AA. to £1750 (£238) and 760kg Ch. to £1680 (£221) J Hackett Omagh 700kg Lim. to £1780 (£254) and 680kg Ch. to £1670 (£245) A O Hagan Loughgall 720kg Lim. to £1740 (£241) and 650kg Lim. to £1660 (£255) Forward lots sold to £1460 for a 590kg B/B. (£247) for J Montgomery Loughgall. J Donnelly Dungannon 580kg Ch. to £1390 (£239) M Campbell Armagh 560kg Ch. to £1310 (£234) E & K EWART Armagh 540kg Ch. to £1270 (£235) Friesian Steers sold to £1170 for a 600kg (£195) with a 590kg to £1130 (£191) for a Newtownstewart Producer who sold a batch of 19 Friesians to average £177 per 100kg

MED WEIGHT STORES 410KG TO 500KG: J McClearn Dungannon 490kg Ch. to £1280 (£261) 485kg Ch. to £1250 (£258) and 485kg Ch. to £1110 (£229) E & K Ewart Killylea 490kg Ch. to £1260 (£257) G P O Neill Lurgan 495kg Lim. to £1230 (£248) 495kg Ch. to £1150 (£232) 420kg Lim. to £1100 (£262) and 430kg Lim. to £1100 (£256) Lisburn Producer 480kg Ch. to £1180 (£246) 480kg Daq. to £1180 (£246) 455kg Lim. to £1150 (£253) and 475kg Ch. to £1130 (£238) R Ruddock Portadown 495kg Sim. to £1170 (£236) C Mallon Dungannon 445kg Lim. to £1140 (£260) and 490kg Lim. to £1140 (£232) P J Fox Carrickmore 455kg Ch. to £1150 (£253) P O Neill Beragh 455kg Ch. to £1140 (£250) D McAleer Donaghmore 500kg Lim. to £1120 (£224) Beechmount Farms Ltd. Moira 480kg Ch. to £1100 (£229) and 485kg AA. to £1100 (£227)

STORE HEIFERS (180 lots)

A brisk demand in this section with heavy lots selling to a top of £240 per 100kg for a 625kg Ch. to £1500 and £1670 per head with most quality lots selling from £220 to £235 per 100kg SAMPLE PRICES: P Jeffers Stewartstown 740 kg Ch. to £1670. J T Lynch Lisnaskea 725kg Ch. to £1550 (£214, 655kg Lim. to £1500 (£229) K Berry Armagh 680kg Lim. to £1460 (£215) A & JP O Neill Coalisland 650kg Lim. to £1450 (£223) 620kg Lim. to £1380 (£222) and 615kg Lim. to £1360 (£221) P J Martin Lisnaskea 600kg Ch. to £1410 (£235) H McCarney Fintona 630kg Ch. to £1390 (£220) and 605kg Ch. to £1340 (£221) B Loughran Armagh 610kg Lim. to £1390 (£228) Forward lots sold to £1370 for a 595kg Lim. (£230) for R Wright Dungannon . £1260 for a 560kg Ch. (£225) went to M McCaughey Aughnacloy P J Bell Cookstown 580kg Ch. to £1240 (£214) A McKenzie Dungannon 540kg Ch. to £1200 222) and 520kg Ch. to £1200 (£231)

MED WEIGHTS STORES 410KG TO 500KG: A McKenzie Dungannon 475kg Ch. to £1100 (£231) 455kg Au. To £970 (£213) E Greenaway Dungannon 500kg Lim. to £1100 (£220) M McCaughey Aughnacloy 470kg Ch. to £1040 (£221) and 445kg Lim. to £1020 (£229) P J McWilliams Seskinore 465kg Lim. to £1000 (£215) J Patton Augher 475kg Her. to £990 (£208) C Mc Combe Clogher 490kg Ch. to £970 (£198) L Gray Armagh 500kg Lim. to £950 (£190) D McCaffery Clogher 475kg Ch. to £940. G Steen Clogher 480kg Shb. to £910. Ballygawley Producer 435kg Simms. to £900 X 2

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: W Gray Tynan 400kg Sim. to £1050 (£262) P T Bowen Dungannon 380kg Daq. to £960, 400kg AA. to £900, 370kg Her. to £760 and 355kg AA. to £650. J McDonald Ballygawley 370kg B/B. to £870, 385kg B/B. to £820 and 400kg Her. to £700 O Jeffers Coagh 330kg Ch. to £850, 330kg Ch. to £810, 355kg Ch. to £760 and 310kg Ch. to £690. J Hetherington Seskinore 395kg AA. to £720, 370kg AA. to £720, 380kg AA. to £700.

WEANLINGS (150 lots)

A very brisk demand in this section with strong returns on offer for quality lots Steers & Bulls sold to £1090 for a 385kg Lim. (£283) for N Harvey Armagh. B Quinn Dungannon 320kg Ch. to £1080 (£337) 375kg Ch. to £1000 (£266) and 365kg Ch. to £1000 (£274) O Callaghan Rosslea 475kg Lim. to £1060 (£223) E McDermot Augher 370kg Lim. to £1000 (£270) and 385kg Lim. to £940 (£244) M L Nugent Augher 410kg Lim. to £950 (£232) E McCaughey Fintona 315kg Lim. to £940 (£298) and 345kg Lim. to £880 (£255) H T Turbitt Ballygawley 295kg Ch. to £920 (£312) and 335kg Ch. to £920 (£275) K McElhone Pomeroy 370kg Ch. to £910 (£246) and 280kg Ch. to £890 (£318) D McLaren Omagh 315kg Ch. to 880 (£279) J Cassidy Kinawley 315kg Ch. to £880 (£279)

WEANLING HEIFERS: J Kelly Pomeroy 430kg Ch. to £970 (£225) E McDermot Augher 370kg Lim. to £900 (£243) 335kg Lim. to £850 (£254) and 365kg Lim. to £800. T J Turbitt Ballygawley 360kg Ch. to £860 (£239) J P Maguire Brookeborough 315kg Ch. to £850 (£270) R Hawkes Omagh 405kg AA. to £840and 425kg AA. to £800. M L Nugent Augher 285kg Ch. to £800. P Tierney Clogher 295kg Lim. to £780. D McLaren Omagh 345kg Ch. to £780. S Hayes Dungannon 335kg Lim. to £760

DAIRY STOCK

A lively demand this week with a Dungannon Producer selling a Calved Heifer to £2300. Stewartstown Producer £2170 for Calved Heifer. Benburb Producer £2000 and £1920 for Calved Heifers. Pomeroy Producer £1800 for Calved Heifer.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES (60 lots)

Another good turnout sold to a brisk demand with J McAvoy Portadown selling a 2013 Cow with Heifer Calf to £1970 and a 2016 Cow with Heifer Calf to £1680. O Callaghan Rosslea £1920 for 2011 Cow with Bull Calf. E Jones Enniskillen £1800 for 2nd Calver with Bull Calf and £1430 for 2nd Calver with Heifer Calf P Donnelly Ballygawley £1790 for Heifer with Heifer Calf and £1710 for Heifer with Bull Calf. K Murphy Lisnaskea £1540 for 2012 Cow with Bull Calf and £1450 for 2011 Cow with Heifer Calf. D J Barbour Lisbellaw £1380 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. C McKenna Fintona £1340 for 2017 Cow with Heifer Calf. S McConnell Clogher £1340 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. F J McCaughey Augher £1300 for 2016 Cow with Heifer Calf. Others sold from £1010 to £1270. Incalf Cows sold to £1400 for S Cassidy Ballygawley.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS (220 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with Bull Calves selling to £500 for a Ch. to J D Patterson Dungannon. J W McFarland Trillick £450 and £390 for Limms. B Dunne Ballinamallard £420 X 2 for Chars. and £320 for B/B. T Jones Enniskillen £365 for Lim. P McCorry Derrylin £365 for B/B. A & N Johnston Newtownbutler £320 and £310 for Fkvs. Lakeview Farms Rosslea £310 for B/B.

HEIFER CALVES: J Conroy Dungannon £465 for Ch. P J Conwell Donamana £420 for Ch. F McCrory Carrickmore £410 for Daq. E Crawford Stewartstown £380 and £360 for AAs. D Farrell Fivemiletown £340 for Sal. C Gunn Derrylin £335 for Lim. B Dunne Ballinamallard £310 for Ch.

REARED MALE LUMPS: D E Lockhart Aughnacloy £750, £740, £700 X 2 and £660 for Simms. A Johnston Fivemiletown £720 for Shb. J D Patterson Dungannon £690 for Lim. A R Clarke Derrylin £690 for Ch. J Connelly Augher £690 for Ch. K Moore Augher £670and £650 for Limms and £650 for Daq. W Hogg Fivemiletown £600 and 560 for Her. and £580 for AA. H Connelly Rosslea £590 for Sim. E Crawford Stewartstown £600, £575 and £570 for Chars.