Good supply of cattle at Dungannon Mart, heifers selling to £2060 for a 700kg Limousin
Fat cows cleared to £1170 for a 505kg Hereford (232.00).
Dropped calves peaked at £375 for a Limousin bull.
While heifer calves sold to £355 Limousin.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1660 for a Simmental cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.
Weanling sold to £1300 for a 375kg Charolais female (347.00).
While male calves sold to £1200 for a 375kg Limousin (318.00).
Steers
Steer prices reached a height of £1870 for a 715kg Hereford (262.00) presented by G Jardine, £1800 605kg Limousin (298.00); S Brannigan £1745 615kg Charolais (284.00), £1500 555kg Limousin (270.00); T McKinney £1710 610kg Aberdeen Angus (280.00), £1570 550kg Charolais (286.00); R and C McAllister £1510 515kg Charolais (293.00), £1470 515kg Limousin (285.00); D and R Moffett £1510 540kg Aberdeen Angus (280.00), £1390 495kg Aberdeen Angus (281.00); N Bigger £1500 540kg Limousin (279.00), £1490 545kg Limousin (273.00); E Jameson £1455 520kg Limousin (280.00); A McCrea £1400 490kg Charolais (286.00); R McMullan £1320 420kg Limousin (314.00), £1040 380kg Simmental (274.00), £990 350kg Limousin (283.00); A Johnston £1300 450kg Limousin (289.00); A Patterson £1260 410kg Limousin (307.00), £950 335kg Charolais (284.00) and P McKenna £1050 385kg Simmental (273.00).
Heifers
Heifer prices reached a height of £2060 for a 700kg Limousin (294.00) presented by P Corr, £1910 630kg Limousin (303.00); G Boden £1700 595kg Charolais (286.00), £1620 535kg Charolais (303.00), £1480 540kg Charolais (274.00), £1440 525kg Charolais (274.00); S O’Hagan £1680 610kg Limousin (275.00), £1640 580kg Charolais (283.00), £1530 560kg Limousin (273.00); E Gillespie £1680 580kg Charolais (290.00), £1590 560kg Charolais (284.00), £1570 525kg Limousin (299.00); T Robinson £1640 520kg Charolais (315.00), £1580 520kg Limousin (304.00), £1510 550kg Belgian Blue (275.00), £1490 515kg Limousin (289.00), £1450 495kg Limousin (293.00); B McCloskey £1560 550kg Limousin (284.00); Mountview Farms £1530 540kg Charolais (284.00), £1420 525kg Limousin (271.00); D Henry £1230 440kg Charolais (280.00); B O’Donnell £1210 440kg Limousin (275.00) and Grovemount Farms £880 325kg Charolais (271.00).
Fat cows cleared to a height of £1170 505kg Hereford (232.00) presented by I Elliott; R McMullan £1060 725kg Simmental (146.00); E Wallace £990 620kg Limousin (160.00) and A Somerville £790 540kg Charolais (146.00).
Fat bulls sold to £1300 for a 1085kg Aberdeen Angus (120.00).
Dropped calves
A great entry of dropped calves saw bull calves sell to £375 for a Limousin bull presented by B O’Neill, £290 Limousin bull, £265 Hereford bull; R Charles £370 Belgian Blue bull; R Hughes £365 Simmental bull, £340 Simmental bull, £315 Simmental bull, £290 Simmental bull, £255 Simmental bull; T Watson £320 Simmental bull; W Sloan £315 Aberdeen Angus bull, £265 Aberdeen Angus bull; F Collins £310 Hereford bull; J Ewing £280 x 4 Limousin bulls; J McFarland £275 Belgian Blue bull; C Rollston £270 Aberdeen Angus bull; Meanwhile Heifer Calves sold to £355 for a Limousin heifer presented by M Spence, £340 Hereford heifer; W Sloan £335 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £300 Aberdeen Angus heifer; J Ewing £295 x 3 Limousin heifers; R Hughes £290 Simmental heifer, £280 x 2 Simmental heifers, £270 Simmental heifer, £260 Simmental heifer and F Collins £260 Hereford heifer.
Suckled cows and calves sold to £1660 Simmental cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by a Dungannon producer.
Weanlings
Once again all classes of weanling continue to sell sharply with bull calves selling to £1200 for a 375kg Limousin (318.00) presented by D Litter; A Bowden £1110 360kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (307.00), £950 330kg Simmental (288.00), £930 335kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (277.00); C Fox £1000 350kg Belgian Blue (284.00); W Conn £860 305kg Limousin (282.00), £780 275kg Hereford (281.00); D Allen £860 315kg Limousin (273.00), £850 295kg Limousin (287.00) and H Rainey £870 260kg Limousin (331.00).
Weanling heifers sold to £1300 for a 375kg Charolais (347.00) presented by D Litter, £1160 355kg Charolais (326.00), £1130 380kg Charolais (297.00), £1120 360kg Charolais (310.00); W Murray £1140 415kg Charolais (273.00), £900 320kg Limousin (281.00); M Donaghy £1030 320kg Charolais (322.00), £990 265kg Charolais (370.00), £950 330kg Charolais (287.00); C Fox £1010 x 2 275kg Charolais (363.00), £840 260kg Charolais (324.00), £750 265kg Limousin (284.00), £600 215kg Belgian Blue (278.00); S Hawkes £850 x 3 255kg Limousins (332.00); E Hagan £850 295kg Limousin (288.00); E Wallace £820 285kg Limousin (289.00), £700 260kg Limousin (270.00) and B O’Donnell £780 x 2 275kg Limousins (284.00).
Fat hoggets this week sold to a height of £171 for a pen of 26kg presented by R Boyd and N Boyd £125 21kg.
Fat ewes sold to £162 presented by G Mullan, £112; R Boyd £148 and S McDonald £102.
Fat rams peaked at £95 presented by S Kelly.
Breeding stock sold to £188 for one ewe and two lambs presented by S Kelly, £180 one ewe and two lambs, £152, one ewe and two lambs, £142 one ewe and two lambs, £125 one ewe and one lamb.