Good supply of cattle at Enniskillen Mart, beef bullocks selling to £2420 for 872kg
Beef bullocks sold to £2420 for a 872kg Charolais 277ppk and up to 294ppk for a 696kg Limousin at £2050.
Lighter weights up to 342ppk for a 426kg Charolais at £1460.
Bullocks
Boho producer 658kg Charolais at £1830, 652kg Charolais at £1750, 712kg Charolais at £1940, 564kg Charolais at £1890, 712kg Charolais at £1830, 708kg Charolais at £1880; Garrison producer 544kg Charolais at £1660, 510kg Charolais at £1540, 430kg Charolais at £1390, 538kg Charolais at £1600; Lisnaskea producer 656kg Charolais at £1910, 582kg Limousin at £1500, 576kg Limousin at £1710, 565kg Limousin at £1760, 628kg Limousin at £1560; Kesh producer 420kg Charolais at £1370, 370kg Charolais at £1070; Newtownbutler producer 624kg Aberdeen Angus at £1580; Belleek producer 498kg Charolais at £1560, 612kg Charolais at £1750, 490kg Charolais 1580; Roscor producer 540kg Aberdeen Angus at £1660, 554kg Charolais at £1630, 564kg Belgian Blue at £1570; Clogher producer 508kg Limousin bull at £1600, 504kg Limousin bull at £1580; Derrygonnelly producer 872kg Charolais at £2420, 860kg Limousin at £2300, 765kg Charolais at £2160; Garrison producer 540kg Charolais at £1620, 574kg Charolais at £1770, 536kg Charolais at £1740, 528kg Charolais at £1600, 458kg Charolais at £1540; Clogher producer 458kg Limousin at £1540, 506kg Limousin bull at £1470, 486kg Limousin at £1590; Trillick producer 510kg Aberdeen Angus at £1430, 510kg Hereford at £1340, 448kg Charolais at £1380; Derrylin producer 342kg Aberdeen Angus at £950, 392kg Aberdeen Angus at £1070, 300kg Aberdeen Angus at £880, 396kg Aberdeen Angus at £1130, 402kg Aberdeen Angus at £1090; Dungannon producer 544kg Charolais at £1510, 594kg Charolais at £1750, 572kg Charolais at £1600, 572kg Limousin at £1630, 602kg Hereford at £1640, 590kg Limousin at £1680, 698kg Charolais at £1960 and Brookebrough producer 658kg Charolais at £1800, 810kg Charolais at £2210, 778kg Aberdeen Angus at £2020, 704kg Aberdeen Angus at £1700, 792kg Aberdeen Angus at £2010, 762kg Aberdeen Angus at £2010, 684kg Charolais at £1820, 610kg Charolais at £1760.
Weanlings
In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £750 to £1460 paid for a 385kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £650 to £1420 for a 457kg Charolais.
Ruling prices
Belcoo producer 412kg Charolais heifer at £1360, 457kg Charolais heifer at £1420, 372kg Charolais heifer at £1280; Lisnaskea producer 394kg Charolais steer at £1250, 292kg Charolais steer at £1000, 385kg Charolais steer at £1210, 328kg Charolais steer at £1090; Belleek producer 380kg Charolais heifer at £1250, 305kg Charolais heifer at £1000, 337kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 256kg Limousin heifer at £1060; Derrylin producer 382kg Charolais steer at £1350, 242kg Charolais steer at £860, 387kg Charolais steer at £1270, 355kg Charolais heifer at £1120; Kesh producer 355kg Charolais steer at £1360, 260kg Limousin heifer at £800, 360kg Charolais heifer at £1040, 307kg Limousin steer at £990; Enniskillen producer 460kg Charolais steer at £1330, 515kg Charolais steer at £1580, 503kg Charolais steer at £1420; Springfield producer 490kg Limousin steer at £1500, 400kg Charolais steer at £1340, 438kg Charolais steer at £1390, 499kg Limousin steer at £1500; Lisnaskea producer 347kg Charolais steer at £1090, 365kg Charolais steer at £1300, 350kg Charolais steer at £1170, 394kg Charolais steer at £1250, 328kg Charolais steer at £1090; Castlederg producer 402kg Limousin steer at £1310, 368kg Charolais heifer at £1110,450kg Charolais heifer at £1200; Garrison producer 417kg Limousin Steer at £1190, 354kg Limousin steer at £1000, 326kg Limousin steer at £1020, 322kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 391kg Charolais steer at £1280, 396kg Charolais steer at £1300, 326kg Charolais steer at £1040, 340kg Charolais steer at £1220, 376kg Charolais steer at £1380, 375kg Charolais steer at £1300, 336kg Charolais steer at £1300
Enniskillen producer 244kg Charolais heifer at £880, 223kg Charolais heifer at £890, 204kg Charolais heifer at £740, 377kg Charolais steer at £1320, 290kg Charolais steer at £1100, 315kg Charolais steer at £1020, 375kg Limousin steer at £1170, 378kg Charolais bull at £1100, 431kg Charolais steer at £1430 and Newtownbutler producer 307kg Limousin bull at £1130, 263kg Limousin heifer at £960, 424kg Charolais steer at £1290.
Calves
Drop calves: Aberdeen Angus bull at £275, Hereford bull at £175, Shorthorn beef bull at £170, Hereford bull at £190, Belgian Blue bull at £145, Friesian bull at £70, Saler heifer at £245, Saler heifer at £220, Saler heifer at £215 and Saler heifer at £200
Lumps: Charolais heifer born September at £850, Charolais heifer born March at £840, Charolais heifer born April at £770, Charolais hr born June at £725, Charolais heifer born July at £660 and Charolais heifer born July at £620.
Suckler cows
2018 Limousin cow with April born Limousin bull at £1880, 2021 Charolais heifer with December born Limousin heifer at £1800, 2019 Charolais cow with December born Charolais heifer at £1500, 2012 born Aberdeen Angus cow with May Charolais heifer at £1490 and 2020 Piemontese cow in calf to Charolais bull at £1370.
Heifers
Beef lots sold to 312ppk paid for a 600kg Charolais at £1870 and to a top of at £2180.
Medium weights to 326ppk paid for a 488kg Charolais at £1590.
Light weights sold to 340ppk paid for a 400kg Charolais at £1370.
Ballinamallard producer Charolais 820kg at £2180, Charolais 640kg at £1830, Charolais 682kg at £2040; Magheraveely producer Charolais 740kg at £2100, 640kg Charolais at £1830; Lisbellaw producer Charolais 600kg at £1870, Charolais 566kg at £1700; Belcoo producer Charolais 600kg at £1830, 600kg Charolais at £1820 and Enniskillen producer Charolais 540kg at £1550, 522kg Charolais at £1590.