Good supply of cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, cows and calves to £2800

A good supply of stock presented for sale at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 18th March sold easily to a very keen demand especially for a lot of good quality stock on offer.

This week cows and calves sold to £2800 for a Charolais cow with a Limousin bull calf at foot.

Store bullocks sold to £1850 for a 460kg Charolais (£402) a 455kg Simmental sold to £1780 (£391).

Weanling males sold to £1610 for a 345kg Charolais (£467) and £1580 for a 390kg Charolais (£405) with a 345kg Charolais to 1540 (£446) and a 275kg Charolais to £1160 (£422).

Smaller males sold to £1280 for a 280kg Belgian Blue (£457) and a 290kg Simmental to £1220 (£421).

Store and weanling heifers sold to £1960 for a 430kg Limousin (£456) a 460kg Limousin to £1690 (£367) a 295kg Charolais sold to £1210 (£410) with a 270kg Charolais to £1110 (£411).

Smaller heifers sold to £1100 for a 245kg (£449) with a 190kg Limousin to £850 (£447).

Leading prices

Suckler outfits

Newtownbutler producer Charolais cow with Limousin bull calf to £2800.

Store and weanling males

Rosslea producer 460kg Charolais to £1850 (£402) 455kg Simmental to £1780 (£391) 345kg Charolais to £1610 (£467) and 325kg Charolais to £1410 (£434) Newtownbutler producer 490kg Shorthorn beef to £1710 (£349) 460kg Shorthorn beef to £1620 (£352) 390kg Shorthorn beef to £1380 (£354) 375kg Shorthorn beef to £1290 (£344) and 325kg Shorthorn beef to £1180 (£363) Rosslea producer 390kg Charolais to £1580 (£405) 345kg Limousin to £1280 (£371) and 330kg Limousin to £1240 (£376) Rosslea producer 360kg Limousin to £1480 (£411) 280kg Belgian Blue to £1280 (£457) and 310kg Limousin to £1180 (£381) Belleek producer 525kg Hereford to £1550 (£295) and 435kg Hereford to £1230 (£283) Maguiresbridge producer 345kg Charolais to £1540 (£446) Macken producer 340kg Simmental to £1400 (£412) 380kg Simmental to £1340 (£353) and 290kg Simmental to £1220 (£421) Maguiresbridge producer 330kg Simmental to £1210 (£367) Newtownbutler producer 310kg Charolais to £1180 (£381) 275kg Charolais to £1160 (£422) 280kg Charolais to £1140 (£407) and 285kg Limousin to £1100 (£386) and Magheraveely producer 235kg Limousin to £990 (£421) and 230kg Limousin to £850 (£370).

Store and weanling heifers

Rosslea producer 430kg Limousin to £1960 (£456) 460kg Limousin to £1690 (£367) 310kg Limousin to £1180 (£381) and 310kg Belgian Blue to £1150 (£371) Macken producer 450kg Simmental to £1380 (£307) 430kg Simmental to £1300 (£302) 350kg Simmental to £1170 (£334) 340kg Simmental to £1170 (£344) 370kg Simmental to £1150 (£311) 250kg Simmental to £1080 (£432) 270kg Simmental to £1010 (£374) 310kg Simmental to £950 (£306) Newtownbutler producer 295kg Charolais to £1210 (£410) Belleek producer 350kg Saler to £1180 (£337) Rosslea producer 270kg Charolais to £1110 (£411) Rosslea producer 380kg Charolais to £1100 (£289) 245kg Charolais to £1100 (£447) 295kg Charolais to £1050 (£356) and 345kg Charolais to £1040 (£301) Lisnaskea producer 345kg Limousin to £1090 (£316) Newtownbutler producer 280kg Limousin to £1060 (£379) and 255kg Aberdeen Angus to £1020 (£400) Magheraveely producer 260kg Charolais to £1010 (£388) 235kg Limousin to £900 (£383) and 190kg Limousin to £850 (£447) and Lisbellaw producer 200kg Aberdeen Angus to £610 twice.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply this growing demand from online and ringside competition.