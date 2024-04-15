Good supply of cattle at Newtownstewart Mart, heifers selling to £1725
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks to £1660; fat cows to £1520 and cows with calves to £1810.
Bullock and bull prices: G McCausland Moyle 560kgs £1615, 615kgs £1570, 590kgs £1465, 475kgs £1405. R McCrea Ballymagorry, Friesian bullocks 785kgs £1660, 700kgs £1520, 730kgs £1505, 690kgs £1455, 660kgs £1390; William Ballantine Glenhull 555kgs £1610, 545kgs £1335, 525kgs £1240, 490kgs £1115; R Buchanan Donemana 600kgs £1520, 430kgs £1325; W Hawkes Castlederg 680kgs £1445, 515kgs £1215; S Kee Douglas Bridge 545kgs £1335, 505kgs £1290. M A McNamee Crockatore 515kgs £1225, 475kgs £1225, 500kgs £1100; K Kelly Gortin 410kgs £1210, 435kgs £1150, 380kgs £960, 345kgs £950 and Alan Stevenson Donemana 410kgs £1200, 365kgs £1000.
Smaller bullocks and bulls sold from £435 up.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Heifer prices: B Blee Donemana 660kgs £1725 and £1560; R McCrea Ballymagorry 720kgs £1650, 670kgs £1420, 585kgs £1400; W Hawkes Castlederg 560kgs £1320, 545kgs £1280; S Hemphill Castlederg 525kgs £1270, 480kgs £1165, 495kgs £1160; S Kee Douglas Bridge 510kgs £1205; Alan Stevenson Donemana 450kgs £1170; a Gortin farmer 370kgs £1155, 395kgs £1145; M A McNamee Crockatore 410kgs £1100, 450kgs £1080, 350kgs £950 and K Kelly Gortin 365kgs £985, 405kgs £970, 375kgs £950, 360kgs £890.
Smaller heifers sold from £360 up.