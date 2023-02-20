Good supply of cattle at Newtownstewart, prices for bullocks to £1700
Another good supply of cattle on offer met a superb trade with bullocks selling to £1700 and £1015 over weight.
Heifers selling to £1700 £1095 over weight and 328ppk while fat cows sold to 237ppk.
Bullock and bull prices: R T Boyd Co Derry 685kgs £1700, 640kgs £1665; Daniel Wade Groarty Road, 685kgs £1680, 630kgs £1600; A J Beattie 685kgs £1535, 635kgs £1410 655kgs £1370, 670kgs £1330. R B Irwin Drumquin 480kgs £1370, 445kgs £1360 and £1320, 440kgs £1290, 350kgs £960 overall average. 291ppk. R Buchanan Donemana 525kgs £1335; S Davis Strabane 615kgs £1255, 565kgs £1025; J McGlinchey Castlederg 455kgs £1075, 300kgs £990, 355kgs £920. A Strabane farmer 395kgs £925.
Other bullocks sold from £600 up.
Heifer prices: R T Boyd Co Derry 655kgs £1700, 690kgs £1665, 565kgs £1310; W C Scott Strahulter 595kgs £1690, 575kgs £1630, 565kgs £1525, 510kgs £1490, 495kgs £1475, 510kgs £1430 and £1400, 520kgs £1225, 440kgs £1170 (overall average £1448 P H and 275.87 ppk) T R Crawford Droit 555kgs £1590, 590kgs £1590, 540kgs £1575, 475kgs £1560 (328.42ppk) 530kgs £1480 and £1460; 500kgs £1390, 495kgs £1420, 515kgs £1390, 480kgs £1325 and £1270, 525kgs £1200 (12 heifers averaged £1437.50ph and 277.33 ppk) W Ballantine Glenhull 555kgs £1435, 655kgs £1400, 640kgs £1300, 575kgs £1250, 565kgs £1200; R Buchanan Donemana 590kgs £1425; E McNamee Omagh 590kgs £1420, 585kgs £1300, 575kgs £1260, 560kgs £1250, 540kgs £1240; M Mimnagh Omagh 540kgs £1305, 430kgs £1200 and £1135; 485kgs £1070, 400kgs £1015 and R Allison Strahulter 485kgs £1285, 430kgs £1240, 410kgs £1175, 395kgs £1085, 345kgs £975, 375kgs £960, 355kgs £910, 330kgs £900.
Overall average 273ppk.
Fat cows: T R Crawford Droit 675kgs £237; S Allison Killymore 590kgs £216, 415kgs £197; D McIlwaine Letterbratt 710kgs £204; Gary Hamilton Castlederg 675kgs £188, 575kgs £206, 525kgs £189; M Lynch Omagh 425kgs £222 and J Keenan Greencastle 650kgs £175.
Poorer cows sold from £100 up.