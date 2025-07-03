Good trade for sheep at Armoy Mart, fat ewes to £220

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 15:24 BST
A smaller show of sheep on Wednesday night met with a good trade.

Lambs to a top price of £158 for Mr Archie Bartlett, Stranocum and fat ewes to £220 for Mr B Blaney Cushendall.

Leading prices

Archie Bartlett, Stranocum, 2 Texel, 26kgs £158. Robert Wylie, Clough, 3 Suffolk, 28kgs £157. P and E Cunning, Castlerock, 14 Texel, 26kgs £151, 10 Texel, 22.5kgs £138. Patrick McMullan, Corkey, 2 Texel, 25kgs £150. Cathair Martin, Dunloy, 7 Texel, 24kgs £145. Declan Laverty, Loughguile, 2 Texel, 23.5kgs £140.

Armoy martplaceholder image
Armoy mart

Fat ewes

B Blaney, Cushendall, 5 Blackface £220. P and E Cunning, Castlerock, 3 Texel, £208. P and D McAleese, Loughguile, 3 Texel, £174. J Cassley, Armoy, 2 Texel, £172. N Kyle, Bushmills, 9 Texel, £172. JJ McHenry, Mosside, 7 Texel, £170.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Watch live and bid with mart eye.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

