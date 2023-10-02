Good turnout of 1,501 ewe lambs at Armoy Mart, best trade of the year
Leading prices and breeds
Brendan Blaney, Cushendall, Mules, 10, £140, 10, £128, 11, £128, 7, £128, 18, £126, 12, £126, 10, £124, 12, £122. Jas Black, Ballyvoy, 14 Mules, £120, 12, £115, 15, £110, 12, £110, 8, £112. Pat Brown, Ballycastle, Suffolk, 10, £124, 10, £116, 10, £114, 10, £112, 11, £116, 12, £110, 15, £118, 16, £106. JJ McAlister, Glendun, Mules, 10, £118, 12, £116, 12, £110, 15, £114, 10, £104, 10, £100. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, Mules, 11 £107, 12, £106, 12, £104, 15, £103. Peter McAuley, Bushmills, S/C, 7, £128, 10, £117, 5, £1140, 5, £112. Jimmy Delargy, Cushendall, Suffolk, 11, £124, 12, £112, 12, £112. Liam Devlin, Armoy, Texel, 12, £112, 14, £110, 12, £108. P and A Quinn, Cushendall, Suffolk, 12, £114, 12, £101. Sean Gillan, Ballyvoy, Texel, 10, £120, 10, £106, 30, £102. John McNeill, Cushendun, Mules, 12, £120, 12, £118, 12, £110, 12, £102. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, Mules, 11, £106. John McCormick, Armoy, Suffolk, 14, £112, 14, £105, 15, £103. Kevin McCaughan, Glenshesk, Suffolk, 12, £111, 12, £101, 10, £116. Dessie McCollum, Loughguile, Mules, 10, £106, 10, £100, 8, £101. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, Mules, 12, £110, 12, £102, 10, £102, 12, £100. John Kinney, Ballyvoy, 12 Texel, £106.
Auctioneer: Mr Ciaran Laverty
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.