Good turnout of sheep at Armoy Mart, fat ewes selling to £210
Leading prices
Hoggets
D McKee, Loughguile, 30kgs £171. B Mullan, Limavady, 26kgs £167. M Martin, Dunloy, 25kgs £165. Pat Kelly, Ballycastle, 23kgs £165. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 25kgs £163. Terence McBride, Ballycastle, 24kgs £158.50. Declan Laverty, Loughguile, 23kgs £158. Ballycastle farmer, 24kgs £155. A and W Gregg, Cloughmills, 23kgs £154. I McMullan, Glenarm, 22kgs £150. M Wright, Carnlough, 22kgs £150. C McAlister, Cushendall, 23kgs £149. L and M Blaney, Cushendall, 22kgs £148.50. R Martin, Dunloy, 23kgs £149.
Store lambs
J and J Martin, Armoy, 13 Suffolk, £138.50. M O’Loan, Ballymoney, 15 Texel, £124. D Douthart, Armoy, 10 Suffolk, £125. Denis O’Neill, Ballycastle, 15 Texel, £100. J Christie and Son, Ballintoy, 7 Texel, £95.00.
Fat ewes
M Simpson, Bushmills, Texel, £210. M Martin, Dunloy, Suffolk, £186. Bushmills farmer, Suffolk, £200. Trevor Hanna, Loughguile, Texel, £180. M Kelly, Limavady, Mules, £180. Niall McMullan, Armoy, Suffolk, £170. Sam Gardner, Stranocum, Texel, £168.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.