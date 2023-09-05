Watch more videos on Shots!

Demand remains high from northern and central Europe where the Euro Auctions sale site in Dormagen, Germany is selling well, but the market needs more inventory.

In the UK, George Goodwin is keen to work with rural businesses that want to rationalise their stock holding, raise capital to reinvest back into their businesses, or those just clearing out the “wardrobes” in an early spring clean.

George said: “The end of 2023 could be tough for many in farming. The National Statistics report for 2023 of Farming Business Income, due out in November, will show, the industry thinks, a poor year. In 2022/2023 over 2021/ 2022 - general cropping was down 14%, lowland grazing was down 55% down, LFA grazing was down 65% and mixed farming was down 19%.

George Goodwin, a man with an eye on your used farm equipment and machinery. George is agri sales specialist at Euro Auctions, Europe’s largest specialist auction house for the sale of agricultural and construction machinery. Picture: Euro Auctions

“With the unprecedented, wet summer, the percentage to the figures from 2022/2023 could be worse and many may struggle. And that’s why Euro Auctions is offering farming businesses a lifeline, a chance to get cash back into their business, into the war-chest, to weather out the coming winter months.”

He continued: “To those that need cash quickly for their businesses as winter draws on, Euro Auctions has a strategy suited to all consignors regardless of type of business. Selling with Euro Auctions is a straightforward easy process. We operate unreserved public auctions, meaning all lots are sold on the day to the highest bidder. You may sell your machinery at one of our live sales at Leeds, where bidders participate on the day, on the floor, or bid online.

“Or, if you have a large consignment of equipment and machinery for sale, Euro Auctions can create an ‘off site’ sale at your farm as we do with many rural and contracting businesses and we bring the auction to you. Euro Auctions can handle it all from start to finish. Whether you need a Retirement, Insolvency or Cessation of Trading auction, we can tailor a solution suitable to your needs. And finally, consigners can participate by posting equipment for sale on our Daily Marketplace, the 365 - 24/7 online platform where you can post all manner of lots for sale, where interested bidders can buy at their leisure.

“Euro Auctions is a global business, hosting over 60 live unreserved auctions each year and reaching out to a true international buying audience at each and every sale, with around 100 countries bidding at each sale. At the flagship sale site at Leeds, the business will sell close to 7,000 lots each six weeks, with an exciting catalogue of agricultural machinery, in addition to offering competitive buyer and seller commissions, working with larger consignments to make sales work better.”