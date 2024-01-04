Government pledges to increase transparency in food labelling as it backs British farmers

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay will today (4 January) announce measures to improve transparency in food labelling and make sure high-quality British food stands out from the crowd.

The plans, to be announced at the Oxford Farming Conference, will empower consumers to make informed decisions at the supermarket shelf and online, while backing British farmers producing food to world-leading standards of taste, quality and animal welfare.

Plans will include a consultation on proposals to make food labelling clearer, such as highlighting when imported products do not meet UK welfare standards, and help ensure food produced to the highest standards is consistently labelled.

The Environment Secretary will also speak with major online retailers to identify ways to better support online customers to understand the origin of their food products at the point of purchase, including the option of a Buy British Button.

This forms part of the government’s broader support for farmers across the whole supply chain, with the Environment Secretary also set to announce the biggest upgrades to the government’s farming schemes since the UK left the EU.

The Environment Secretary Steve Barclay will say: “British farmers take pride in producing food that meets, and often exceeds, our world-leading animal welfare and environmental standards.“British consumers want to buy this top-quality food, but too often products produced to lower standards overseas aren’t clearly labelled to differentiate them.“This is why I am proud to announce that we will consult on clearer food labelling so we can tackle the unfairness created by misleading labelling and protect farmers and consumers.”

The improvements to the farming schemes announced today include additional support for farmers and landowners who choose to create, maintain and upgrade permissive footpaths, cycle paths and bridleways on their land.

This will reduce barriers to accessing green spaces and encourage more people to get out and explore England’s countryside, farmland and woodland, giving them a greater understanding of how our food is produced and improving physical and mental wellbeing.

Farmers who provide greater access to their land will receive funding through new actions on offer in the government’s farming schemes next year.

The revised 2024 offer will also see the expansion of the popular Educational Access scheme to create more opportunities for young people to learn about and engage with farming, forestry, food production, wildlife and the wider landscape.

This delivers on key commitments in the Environmental Improvement Plan to improve access to nature and sits alongside a host of actions to support farmers to maintain current levels of food production while delivering positive outcomes for the environment.

Farmers will continue to receive support under the scheme for items including maps, way markers and fencing to mark out permissive access and help people enjoy farmland and woodland responsibly.