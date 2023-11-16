Grace Cotton attends Rural Youth Autumn Seminar in Georgia

Crumlin YFC member, Grace Cotton, proudly represented the Young Farmers’ Clubs of Ulster (YFCU) at the Rural Youth Autumn Seminar held in Bakuriani, Georgia, from October 28th to November 3rd.

The focus of the week-long seminar was ‘Health as a Human Right’, bringing together young minds to discuss and develop policies on crucial health and nutrition topics.

The seminar kicked off on a vibrant note with a morning filled with team-building activities and introduction games, setting the tone for a week of intense discussions and cultural exchange. The diverse representation from various countries allowed participants to delve into topics such as human rights, democracy, and the rule of law, fostering a rich learning environment.

The International Buffet on Sunday evening showcased the cultural diversity of the participants, with Northern Ireland proudly presenting its culinary delights. The exchange of traditional foods and customs provided a unique opportunity for attendees to actively experience and appreciate different cultures.

Participants of the Rural Youth Europe Autumn seminar in Georgia. Picture: YFCU

Monday saw the participants immersed in a simulation exercise where they formed fictional parliamentary parties. Analysing country-specific data, the teams engaged in spirited debates, promoting respect for diverse opinions and collaborative problem-solving. The day also featured the continuation of the International Cultural Evening, offering an entertaining blend of facts, fun, and dances from around the world.

Despite an amber warning for rain in Northern Ireland, Georgia blessed the participants with bright blue skies, encouraging morning walks to explore the picturesque off-peak ski resort.

Tuesday delved deeper into the seminar's theme with outdoor debates and group activities on topics like the influence of environmental factors on health. The day concluded with reflections on achieving a healthy work-life balance, prompting discussions on implementing positive habits.

Wednesday’s excursion to Borjomi provided a break from the intense discussions, allowing participants to explore the local village, taste natural spring water, and enjoy spectacular views.

The day culminated in a cable car ride, offering breath-taking scenery and cultural insights.

Thursday marked the culmination of the seminar, as participants applied their learnings to develop a policy paper and guidebook addressing key health and nutrition issues. Topics prioritised included accessibility to healthcare, staff shortages, environment, and education. The day ended on a lighter note with a music quiz and karaoke.

The final day included discussions on travel plans and the completion of the policy paper. The week concluded with a heart-warming awards night, celebrating participants’ achievements and contributions. Grace Cotton received the ‘Best Personality’ award, a testament to her positive impact on the seminar.

Reflecting on the week, Grace expressed gratitude to Rural Youth Europe for providing YFCU members with an invaluable opportunity to learn, grow, and forge lasting friendships.

The seminar’s success was evident in the laughter, tears, and shared experiences that characterised the participants’ farewell as they departed for their respective homes.

The Rural Youth Autumn Seminar in Bakuriani, Georgia, stands as a testament to the power of international collaboration, cultural exchange, and youth engagement in addressing global issues.