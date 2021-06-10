Graham Wilson joins Boehringer Ingelheim as ruminant specialist in Northern Ireland
Graham Wilson, pictured, has joined Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health as Ruminant Specialist in Northern Ireland and will be supporting the company’s ruminant portfolio, including therapeutics, biologicals, and antiparasitics.
Graham was drawn to livestock farming from an early age and grew up helping on his grandparent’s farm in the holidays. He has worked in the veterinary animal health sector in Northern Ireland for the past eight years in a number of roles, including in companion animals and ruminants.
“I’m delighted to have joined the Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health team, and I’m looking forward to meeting customers in the near future, now that Covid restrictions are easing. It’s been a difficult year, so after limited contact and training opportunities it will be great to get going,” says Graham.
SQPs interested in receiving product training from Graham should get in touch via the Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health technical support team: Tel: 01344 746960 (sales) or 01344 746957 (technical). Email: [email protected]