Grain stores go on the market with £16m plus price tag

The four sites, with a £16m price tag, are well located both in terms of proximity to core cereal production regions and also accessibility to major trunk and motorway networks.

The total combined storage capacity across the sites is c.202,500 tonnes of grain, with the principal focus being on the drying and storage of malting barley. Planning permission has been granted for a further grain store at the Meadow Stores site which could increase the capacity by an additional 18,000 tonnes.

All four sites are serviced by grain drying and handling plant, site offices, laboratories and weighbridges, and could therefore be readily operated as standalone facilities. The grain dryers and other integrated plant are included in the sale, with mobile machinery, vehicles, office and laboratory contents etc available separately.

Luke French for Savills comments: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase well-equipped and extensive grain storage facilities across four strategic locations. They will be offered for sale either as a portfolio or in four separate lots. The intention is to complete a sale prior to this harvest to enable a purchaser(s) to continue to service this important and valuable sector. Due to the interest shown in the facilities and harvest fast approaching, a closing date for best offers has been set for 18 June.”