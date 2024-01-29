Grants to plant: Landowners encouraged to plant for climate and nature

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Woodland Trust’s MOREwoods scheme is open to anyone wanting to plant woodland of at least 500 trees on at least half a hectare of land, its MOREhedges scheme includes saplings, advice and funding for new hedging projects if 100 metres or more.

Applications are now being taken for planting between November 2024 and March 2025.

The conservation charity can visit the site with you to help design the woodland, help with form filling, supply the agreed trees and protection and cover up to 75 per cent of costs as well as arrange for contractors to plant the trees.

All trees and shrubs the Woodland Trust Northern Ireland supply are native broadleaved species that are UK and Irish sourced and grown which will help local landscapes become more diverse and therefore more resilient to future threats, such as pests and diseases.

Matt Huddlestone, Senior Outreach and Projects Manager for the Woodland Trust Northern Ireland, said: “If you’re thinking of planting trees on your land, get in touch with us early to find out how to start, what funding is available and the benefits tree-planting can bring to your land or business.

“There are so many reasons to plant trees. They provide shade and shelter for livestock, help transform unproductive land, extend the grazing season, enrich soils, offer a solution for biosecurity, in addition to all the environmental benefits.”

To find out more about grants available and how to access them, visit www.woodlandtrust.org.uk/plant or email the team at [email protected]