Grassland competition launched

The reigning UGS Grassland Farmers of the Year are Harold Johnston & Sons from Ahoghill with Jack and Mark pictured at the Society’s Award Ceremony with UGS President Charlie Kilpatrick and Rodney Brown, Danske Bank

This annual competition, which didn’t take place in 2020/21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, allows farmers to benchmark their grassland performance against other farmers.

How good is your grassland management? How do you compare to others? What are your strengths and weaknesses? Are you doing something unique in grassland management on your farm?

If these are questions you are asking then why not enter the grassland farmer of the year competition?

Although 2021 has been a difficult year to manage grass with a long period of drought, swards are now beginning to look much better after recent rain.

The competition process is simple - just complete and submit the basic entry form on the UGS website following which the UGS judges will arrange a visit to your farm and review your grassland enterprises and grassland management.

The results are normally announced at the Society’s conference in January and a range of trophies and substantial cash prizes are up for grabs so why not submit your entry today?

The overall winner also gets the opportunity to represent the Society in the British Grassland Society’s Grassland Farmer of the Year competition

The UGS Grassland farmer of the year competition is again generously sponsored by Danske Bank and this support is greatly appreciated.