Great Barn Find: A collection of 20 cars offered ‘without reserve’ from farm storage

Once in a while a collection of classic cars come to market at ‘No Reserve’ as they are all restoration projects needing copious amounts of TLC, giving bidders an unrepeatable opportunity to secure a car they have been dreaming of with the chance to save the vehicle and put their own stamp on it.

CCA’s Christmas sale on 9 December is just such an opportunity.

Undoubtedly the star of the Stoneacre Collection is a rare 1966 Chevrolet Corvette with manual gearbox, 425bhp Big-Block C2, which is on offer at No Reserve but guided at £25,000 - £30,000.

This wonderful Corvette Stingray C2 Convertible is finished in Stealth Black with a black leather interior and is fitted with a 427ci, L36, ‘Big-Block’ V8 offering 425bhp fed through a four-speed manual gearbox. Definitely a barn find, as evidenced by the straw and bird droppings in the images, it still presents a tremendous opportunity. Imported around 25 years ago, there is no history file as such, but the V5C is present and the VIN confirms the car as a 1966 Convertible built in St Louis. This is a car upon which much attention deserves to be lavished, and once fully prepared, it should reward such effort with an excellent outcome.

1996 Aston Martin DB7 Automatic. (Pic: CCA)

A 1985 Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera is offered as part of the Stoneacre Collection. This Triple-Black Carrera 3.2 has recently emerged from around six years in storage. Offered at No Reserve but guided at £20,000 - £25,000.

The 3.2 Carrera was widely regarded as the ultimate development of the 911 prior to the arrival of the 964. The all-alloy, fuel-injected, 3,164cc, flat-six generated 231bhp offering 0-60 in 5.6 seconds. Looking purposeful with its Tea Tray spoiler, Fuchs alloys and a ‘911’ plate. First registered back in 1986, this Porsche has an extensive history including a stamped service book showing meticulous maintenance during its early life. It was declared Cat C, Damaged but repairable in 2000, but has plainly been through extensive restoration since. On offer at No Reserve, this one may well offer remarkable value.

A 1996 Aston Martin DB7 Automatic is also offered at No Reserve. This early DB7 Coupé is a great opportunity to enter the world of Aston Martin ownership. Guided at £10,000 - £14,000.

Arguably one of the most attractive Astons ever produced is Ian Callum’s superb 90s classic. All-alloy, DOHC, supercharged 24-valve, in-line six with 335bhp at 5,750rpm. Finished in Antrim Blue with parchment hide piped in blue and a navy blue roll-top. Impressive service history, with stamped AM history to 66,000 miles approximately, the car has formed a part of the Stoneacre Collection during the last few years. Whilst showing signs of minimal use recently, it does run and drive and the paintwork would benefit from a refresh, however, the interior appears in good condition. Offered with No Reserve, they suggest this could be another one of the finds of the sale.

A 1985 Porsche 911 3.2 Carrera. (Pic: CCA)

There are numerous others, Porsches and Mercedes, Escorts and Land Rovers within the collection, plus a very unusual Crayford Argocat eight-wheel ATV all-wheel drive, amphibious vehicle. In definite need of restoration but available at ‘No Reserve’, with a guide price is £2,000 - £2,500.

The Crayford Special Equipment Company of Westerham were agents for the Argocat, made by ODG, who also operated in Canada. Made of high-density polyethylene and very strong with tyres running on 3psi. This all-terrain vehicle makes hauling logs or game across boggy countryside, deep snow, climbing the sides of mountains and even swimming without an outboard.

Appearing to be a stalled project, it should be relatively simple to get this invaluable ATV back in business.

Gary Dunne, Sales Manager of CCA, said: “This is an incredible collection of cars, plainly assembled by somebody who knew what they were picking. Whilst they may be in need of work, restoration or recommissioning, they all offer great merit in a classic car sale.

Appearing to be a stalled project, is an eight-wheeler ATV, mechanically simple and with no emphasis on its looks, it should be relatively simple to get this invaluable ATV back in business. (Pic: CCA)

“Offered as they are at No Reserve, we know that they will achieve plenty of attention and as such at sale they will sell for whatever the market decides they are worth given their current condition. Some of these cars may need very little work to return to the road, other much more, but they will all be sold and we hope that they prove to be a part of a very successful sale.”

This collection forms part of the Classic Car Auctions Christmas sale, to be held on Saturday 9 December at the Warwickshire Event Centre.