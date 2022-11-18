The Great Bonanza Female Sale is a well established event offering an opportunity to tap into top drawer genetics.

The quality of females on offer was “first class”, which was reflected in the sale topping at 8500 guineas.

The sale leader came from the Bessiebell flock of Jack Smyth and Emma McElhill, and was a daughter of Frongoy Rocket.

Jack Smyth and Emma McElhill topped the Great Bonanza Suffolk Sale at 8500 guineas with their homebred gimmer.

Proving too tempting to miss out on, the hammer fell to Nelson Alexander for the Jalex flock.

The Bessiebell flock enjoyed a mighty day’s trading, averaging £2270 for 10 lots sold.

Chasing this at 6500 guineas was a very smart ewe lamb from Stephanie and William Tait, Burnview flock, with gimmers from the sale willing sellers realising 4000, 4000 and 3500 guineas.

The Taits returned an average of £1580 for a strong entry of 47 lots cashed in on the day.

Host farmer, James Alexander, offered 22 lots from his Jalex flock to sell to 4000 guineas paid for a gimmer snapped up by Michael Leonard.

The entire catalogue met with brisk bidding as 25 lots sold to mainland UK and Europe, resulting in an overall sale return of £1572 per head over 120 lots.

The sale was conducted by Harrison and Hetherington.

Leading prices:

- Bessiebell 8500 guineas to Jalex Suffolks

- Burnview 6500 guineas to Windfield Suffolks

- Jalex 4000 guineas to Michael Leonard

- Burnview 4000 guineas to James Wilkinson

- Burnview 4000 guineas to J Screen

- Bessiebell 3500 guineas to Phillip Lynch

- Burnview 3500 guineas to Gareth Williamson

- Jalex 3400 guineas to S&W Tait

Guest consignors top prices:

- Oakbridge 3000 guineas

- Bannview 2800 guineas

- Craigdoo 2800 guineas

- Donbraide 2500 guineas

- Leitrim 1200 guineas

Overall sale average:

£1572.37

Flock averages:

- Bessiebell 10 at £2270

- Jalex 22 at £1610

- Burnview 47 at £1580.88

- Bannview four at £1425

- Donbraid eight at £1262.50

- Oakbridge 17 at £1210

- Craigdoo 10 at £1062.50

- Leitrim six at £783.33