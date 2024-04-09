Great demand for cattle at Draperstown Mart, bullocks selling to £1920 for 720kg
Heifers £1900/670kg, weanling up to 370ppk and fat cows £1797.60/840kg.
Bullocks
Sean Kelly £1920/720kg, £1920/720kg, Stephen Robinson £18/90/680kg, £1770/630kg, £1710/610kg, £1700/630kg, £1620/580kg, £1600/550kg, Oki Developments Ltd £1820/640kg, £1820/660kg, £1800/640kg, £1790/650kg, £1750/620kg, £1750/640kg, Raymond Lees £1700/620kg, £1680/620kg, £1580/560kg, £1450/520kg, Sean Kelly £1590/600kg, G Lennox £1580/650kg, £1480/600kg, £1480/620kg, £1400/580kg, £1310/560kg, James Murphy £1500/500kg, £1460/540kg, £1430/500kg, James Lyttle £1440/530kg, £1330/580kg, £1280/490kg, Austin Glasgow £1350/500kg and Ivan Bruce £1330/510kg, £1270/4580kg, £1210/450kg
Heifers
J Moore £1900/670kg, £1770/600kg,£1760/600kg, £1640/560kg, £1610/550kg, £1610/550kg, £1600/560kg, £1560/540kg, £1500/510kg, £1490/510kg, £1420/490kg, £1380/470kg, £1310/470kg, £1230/440kg, William Bell £1820/710kg, Stephen Robinson £1540/570kg, £1450/540kg, £1380/480kg, John Duffy £1350/500kg, £1110/460kg, Austin Glasgow £1290/460kg, James Murphy £1220/460kg and J and K Lennox £1100/450kg, £1080/420kg, £1010/410kg.
Weanlings male
J and K Lennox £1500/460kg, Seamus McWilliams £1480/400kg, £1300/390kg, 31290/370kg, £1200/350kg, J and K Lennox £1260/410kg, £1120/340kg, £920/420kg, £900/260kg, £800/350kg, Sean O'Neill £1210/360kg, £1180/340kg, Oisin Murray £1120/380kg, Jane Leadon £1060/330kg, £920/310kg, £810/260kg, T Wilson £100/350kg, Alan Clarke £880/320kg and S Murray £800/300kg, £800/240kg.
Weanlings female
Seamus McWilliams £1510/410kg, Sean O'Neill£1160/380kg, £1120/380kg, £1000/310kg, T Wilson £1150/420kg, £1080/370kg, £900/370kg, Jane Leadon $£1060/300kg, £1010/290kg, £940/280kg, £920/kg, B Hempton £940/340kg and Sean O'Neill £890/340kg.
Fat cows
Orval Wilson £1797.60/840kg, £1590.80/820kg, £1459.20/760kg, Liam Young £1730.40/840kg, £1689.60/880kg, £1584.20/890kg, Karl Mullan £1656/720kg, Seamus Loughran £1622.40/780kg,£1383.20/760kg, J Donaghy £1566/580kg, G Lennox £1450.80/620kg, Jonathon Ambrose £1317.20/740kg, SR and SG Mawhinney £1288/700kg, Brian Devlin £1260/750kg, £1197/630kg, P Conwell £1242/690kg, G Lennox £1221/550kg, John Duffy £1168/730kg, D and G McMaster £1135.20/660kg, P and A Miller £1091.20/620kg, Peter O Murray £1041.60/620kg, P Conwell £1032.40/580kg, £997.60/580kg, £880/400kg and Christopher O'Hagan £1014/650kg.