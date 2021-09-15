Great demand for quality ewe lambs at Plumbridge

Great demand for quality ewe lambs and strong hoggets.

Ewe lambs – J Devine £146, £134, £130, £120, £116, C Conway £132, £124, £110, £102, C McLaughlin £130, £128, £128, £120, £102, £100, £100, G Warnock £128, £118, £106, £102, S Bradley £122, £114, £110, £98, C Coyle £122, £116, £104, £98, JP McBride £122, £120, £118, £116, £110, £108, £104, PandM Doherty £120, £100, £97, MandS Conway £120, £118, £108, £98, E Conway £118, £114, £110, £106, £106, £102, £102, £100, L McMenamin £112, £110, £108, £102, M McCullagh £106, £102, £100, J Doherty £102, £98, £96, £96, £94, B Falls £98, £96 and V Mullan £98, £94.

Hoggets – M Connell £215, £168, £164, £160, £158, B McNulty £200, £196, £196, £192, £185, £184, £180, £174, E Coyle £185, £160, £160, £156, MandR Moore £184, £182, £182, C McGinn £173, £170, M McCullagh £172, £162, £158, £150, J Johnston £170, £164, £160, £156, £150, A McConnell £168, £168, £160, £158, P Gormley £160, I McKelvey £158 and C ONeill £150, £136.

Next breeding sheep sale – Tuesday 21st September at 7.30pm, special entry of 500 mule ewe lambs for A and A Devine, Claudy.

Another full house of lambs and ewes sold to a great trade on Thursday 10/09/21.

Fat lambs to £106, store lambs to £98 and a smaller show of ewes sold to £94

Fat lambs – B Kerlin £106/24kgs, M McCullagh £100/21.5kg, J Forbes £96/22kg, B Kerlin £96/20kg, P and M Doherty £95/21kg and C Conway £93/20kg.

Store lambs – A Sharkey £98, £96, S McKenna £96, D Smyth £96, £96, £94, £90, B Devine £96, £75, J andS McGrath £94, £94, £92, H Donaghy £94, £90, £89, £89, J McMenamin £94, £86, C Conway £93, £91, D Devine £93, J Forbes £93, £84, Roe Farms £93, £86, £80, £80, M McCullagh £92, £82, £81, E Caldwell £91, A McCullagh £91, £86, P Keenan £91, £90, V Mullan £90, £87, B Lynch £90, £84, £69, K McGarvey £90, £86, Roddy Farms £88, £87, £87, £79, H Devine £88, £75, C Hempton £88, £83, C Sharkey £87, D Love £86, D Devine £83, £80, £70, T McLaughlin £82, T Flanagan £78, £74, £69 and J Conway £76.

Sales of fat lambs, store lambs and cast ewes continue every Thursday at 12.30pm.

A superb entry of rams at the first multi breed ram sale 10/09/21 sold to a great trade with live and online bidders fighting it out for quality rams.

Texels – C Harkin 1080gns, 1040gns, 740gns, S Conway 900gns, 720gns, 600gns, 500gns 420gns, N McIlwaine 780gns, I McGarrigle 740gns, P Holmes 400gns, A McKelvey 320gns, S Kempson 320gns, 310gns and W Cousins 300gns.

Suffolks – S Kempson 700gns, 400gnsd, W Cousins 500gns, K Wilson 400gns and W Lennox 400gns, 340gns 320gns.

Charollais – R Scott 560gns, 460gns and S Kempson 350gns.

Blue Leicester – J Wauchob 640gns, 590gns, 560gns, 530gns 410gns.

Beltex – C McCrea 650gns, Blue Texel – T Kerr 580gns.

Hybrid - A McKelvey 540gns, 440gns, 420gns, 230gns 220gns, S Kempson 520gns, 500gns, 420gns, C McCrea 500gns, 480gns, W Sproule 300gns, 300gns, 290gns, 280gns 270gns 260gns and W Cousins 210gns.