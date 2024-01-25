Great sale of cattle at Lisahally Mart, stores selling to £2250
Bullocks
P McShane £2250/840kg £2110/800kg £2080/740kg £1970/710kg Ballinacross Farms £1950/740kg £1680/710kg £1630/650kg £1580/620kg £1390/580kg K Cunningham £1590/670kg £1470/640kg £1400/570kg £1290/560kg Glenfern Farm £1290/470kg £1220/440kg J O'Doherty £1150/460kg £1000/490kg £950/470kg J and R Young £1150/450kg £1140/470kg £1000/430kg W Moore £1090/500kg and T McNeely £990/370kg £980/420kg.
Heifers
G Doherty £1620/640kg £1580/550kg £1580/610kg £1560/580kg £1540/620kg £1540/600kg £1520/560kg £1520/600kg A Stewart £1520/570kg £1260/540kg Glenfern Farms £1430/520kg £1350/480kg £1290/480kg W Hamilton £1390/500kg J McClelland £1330/490kg £1300/480kg 31260/470kg D McCullagh £1290/550kg P McCullagh £1270/560kg £1230/510kg £1220/540kg M Armstrong £1260/540kg £1260/540kg £1230/540kg and R Kee £1220/540kg.
Weanlings
H McGlynn £1320/530kg £1170/440kg £1050/390kg S Millar £950/310kg £920/330kg £880/300kg £840/270kg £740/260kg £660/250kg W Hamilton £890/330kg J Neely £870/380kg £840/300kg £840/300kg £760/270kg J and R Young £830/320kg £800/330kg £710/270kg and A O'Donnell £760/350kg.
Fat cows
J Dodds £2124/1180kg £1239/590kg P Quinn £1485/790kg H Gallagher £1480/630kg £1226/560kg T Whiteside £1254/660kg and R Ross £1010/500kg.
Sheep where a sharp trade this Tuesday evening with lambs making £142/32kg, fat ewes £148 and breeding sheep £230.
Lambs
R Millen £142/32kg R Clarke £133.50/25.5kg R Moore £133/26.5kg A Kennedy £132/25kg £117/23kg O Allen £129/24kg D Walker £124/23kg J Adair £123/23kg G Hamilton £123/23.5 O McDevitt £111/22.5kg M Blair £110.50/22kg G Tracey £108.50/21.5kg A McLaughlin £107/21kg R Hamilton £103/21.5kg and J Ramsey £102/20kg.
Ewes
S Ferris £148 £120 D Devine £148 W McMurray £143 £116 R Millen £129 G Doherty £120 RJ Black £116 £108 £106 S O'Neill £111 and G Robinson £110 £107 £103.
Breeding sheep
G and C Kelly £230 G Hamilton £208 A McLaughlin £162 and RJ Black £164 £159 £159 £158 £156 £154 £145 £140.