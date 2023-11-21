Great show of cattle at Swatragh Mart, bullocks selling to a top price of £1,620

Weekly cattle sale: A great show of 130 quality cattle were presented at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Monday 20th November which resulted in an outstanding trade for all stock on offer.

Bullocks sold to a top price of £1,620 at £2.61 per kg for a 620kg Limousin and to a top of £3.28 per kilo for a 244kg Charolais at £800.

Heifers sold to a top price of £1,520 at £2.20 per kg for a 690kg Limousin and to a top of £2.89 per kilo for a 298kg Limousin at £860.

A lot more stock required to meet demand with a large number of buyers attending both at ringside and online.

Swatragh Mart

Sample prices

Bullocks

Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 620kg at £1,620 = 2.61p; Limousin, 584kg at £1,370 = 2.35p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 244kg at £800 = 3.28p; Charolais, 290kg at £850 = 2.93p; Charolais, 248kg at £790 = 3.19p; Charolais, 308kg at £880 = 2.86p; Charolais, 266kg at £850 = 3.20p; Charolais, 330kg at £930 = 2.82p; Charolais, 276kg at £840 = 3.04p; Charolais, 222kg at £690 = 3.11p; Charolais, 232kg at £690 = 2.97p; Charolais, 358kg at £1,030 = 2.88p; Charolais, 332kg at £960 = 2.89p; Charolais, 396kg at £850 = 2.15p; Charolais, 410kg at £1,130 = 2.76p; Charolais, 368kg at £1,110 = 3.02p; Limousin, 420kg at £1,000 = 2.38p; Charolais, 422kg at £1,040 = 2.46p; Charolais, 258kg at £800 = 3.10p; Charolais, 218kg at £670 = 3.07p; Charolais, 318kg at £1,040 = 3.27p; Charolais, 302kg at £830 = 2.75p; Charolais, 252kg at £790 = 3.13p; Charolais, 282kg at £790 = 2.80p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 292kg at £930 = 3.18p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 454kg at £1,300 = 2.86p; Charolais, 604kg at £1,490 = 2.47p; Limousin, 458kg at £1,080 = 2.36p; Charolais, 506kg at £1,420 = 2.81p; Charolais, 486kg at £1,340 = 2.76p; Charolais, 550kg at £1,450 = 2.64p; Charolais, 588kg at £1,450 = 2.47p; Charolais, 552kg at £1,440 = 2.61p; Charolais, 564kg at £1,540 = 2.73p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 386kg at £830 = 2.15p; Aberdeen Angus, 372kg at £800 = 2.15p; Aberdeen Angus, 204kg at £250 = 1.23p; Aberdeen Angus, 314kg at £640 = 2.04p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 356kg at £900 = 2.53p; Limousin, 358kg at £950 = 2.65p; Simmental, 364kg at £900 = 2.47p; Simmental, 326kg at £860 = 2.64p; Magherafelt producer; Hereford, 308kg at £580 = 1.88p; Belgian Blue, 354kg at £730 = 2.06p; Simmental, 370kg at £790 = 2.14p; Ballymena producer; Limousin, 296kg at £840 = 2.84p and Bellaghy producer; Limousin, 428kg at £860 = 2.01p.

Heifers

Kilrea producer; Limousin, 690kg at £1,520 = 2.20p; Belgian Blue, 280kg at £600 = 2.14p; Belgian Blue, 304kg at £690 = 2.27p; Belgian Blue, 320kg at £850 = 2.66p; Maghera producer; Limousin, 298kg at £860 = 2.89p; Limousin, 378kg at £900 = 2.38p; Bellaghy producer; Shorthorn, 480kg at £940 = 1.96p; Shorthorn, 530kg at £1,140 = 2.15p; Shorthorn, 468kg at £920 = 1.97p; Shorthorn, 492kg at £950 = 1.93p; Shorthorn, 500kg at £1,050 = 2.10p; Shorthorn, 540kg at £970 = 1.80p; Limousin, 426kg at £950 = 2.23p; Limousin, 438kg at £930 = 2.12p; Limousin, 450kg at £940 = 2.09p; Limousin, 438kg at £900 = 2.05p; Limousin, 388kg at £800 = 2.06p; Shorthorn, 440kg at £830 = 1.89p; Ballymena producer; Limousin, 326kg at £840 = 2.58p; Swatragh producer; Charolais, 234kg at £600 = 2.56p; Charolais, 304kg at £730 = 2.40p; Charolais, 268kg at £690 = 2.57p; Charolais, 274kg at £630 = 2.30p; Charolais, 248kg at £680 = 2.74p; Charolais, 238kg at £540 = 2.27p; Charolais, 320kg at £840 = 2.63p; Charolais, 266kg at £750 = 2.82p; Charolais, 272kg at £740 = 2.72p; Charolais, 266kg at £660 = 2.48p; Charolais, 326kg at £850 = 2.61p; Charolais, 398kg at £940 = 2.36p; Charolais, 458kg at £1,000 = 2.18p; Charolais, 502kg at £1,100 = 2.19p; St,398kg at £800 = 2.01p; Limousin, 252kg at £700 = 2.78p; Charolais, 280kg at £750 = 2.68p; Draperstown producer; Charolais, 364kg at £850 = 2.34p; Charolais, 294kg at £680 = 2.31p; Charolais, 314kg at £840 = 2.68p; Charolais, 346kg at £800 = 2.31p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 482kg at £1,330 = 2.76p; Charolais, 452kg at £1,150 = 2.54p; Charolais, 488kg at £1,320 = 2.70p; Charolais, 426kg at £1,120 = 2.63p; Charolais, 492kg at £1,330 = 2.70p; Maghera producer; Aberdeen Angus, 452kg at £1,220 = 2.70p; Charolais, 508kg at £1,120 = 2.20p; Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 176kg at £240 = 1.36p; Aberdeen Angus, 282kg at £600 = 2.13p; Limavady producer; Charolais, 346kg at £820 = 2.37p; Charolais, 312kg at £730 = 2.34p; Charolais, 290kg at £750 = 2.59p; Magherafelt producer; Limousin, 342kg at £820 = 2.40p; Limousin, 422kg at £950 = 2.25p; Limousin, 440kg at £1,090 = 2.48p and Magherafelt producer; Aberdeen Angus, 382kg at £770 = 2.02p; Aberdeen Angus, 408kg at £860 = 2.11p.

Weekly sheep sale

Lambs to £150. Fat ewes to £146.

1,400 sheep were presented for sale at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Saturday 18th November.

220 cull ewes were offered for sale and were a steady trade topping at £146.

1,100 lambs were presented for sale, which was met with an improved trade.

Lambs topped at £150.00 for heavy sorts.

There was also a significant number of store lamb buyers at ringside and online which created a superb trade yet again.

Sample prices

Heavy-weight lambs

Cookstown producer; 33kg at £150.00 = 4.55p; Coleraine producer; 31.2kg at £127.50 = 4.09p; Cookstown producer; 27.8kg at £125.00 = 4.50p; Randalstown producer; 27.6kg at £122.00 = 4.42p; Coleraine producer; 31.2kg at £121.50 = 3.89p; Bellaghy producer; 26.3kg at £120.00 = 4.56p; Dungiven producer; 26.3kg at £120.00 = 4.56p; Draperstown producer; 24.3kg at £119.50 = 4.92p; Draperstown producer; 24.7kg at £119.00 = 4.82p; Swatragh producer; 25.7kg at £119.00 = 4.63p; Limavady producer; 25.2kg at £118.50 = 4.70p; Limavady producer; 24.4kg at £118.00 = 4.84p; Limavady producer; 24.2kg at £117.00 = 4.83p; Garvagh producer; 24kg at £118.00 = 4.92p; Maghera producer; 25.4kg at £116.00 = 4.57p; Swatragh producer; 25.7kg at £115.00 = 4.47p andRasharkin producer; 24.5kg at £113.50 = 4.63p.

Mid-weight lambs

Swatragh producer; 23kg at £116.00 = 5.04p; Cookstown producer; 23kg at £114.00 = 4.96p; Dungiven producer; 23.5kg at £114.00 = 4.85p; Swatragh producer; 23.6kg at £113.50 = 4.81p; Portglenone producer; 23.6kg at £112.00 = 4.75p; Dungiven producer; 23kg at £111.50 = 4.85p; Coleraine producer; 22kg at £111.00 = 5.05p; Swatragh producer; 23.5kg at £111.00 = 4.72p; Coleraine producer; 23kg at £110.00 = 4.78p; Maghera producer; 23.1kg at £109.50 = 4.74p; Cookstown producer; 22.1kg at £109.00 = 4.93p; Rasharkin producer; 22.5kg at £108.50 = 4.82p; Draperstown producer; 23.7kg at £108.00 = 4.56p and Maghera producer; 23kg at £107.50 = 4.67p.

Light-weight lambs

Magherafelt producer; 18kg at £98.50 = 5.47p; Kilrea producer; 18.5kg at £91.00 = 4.92p; Coleraine producer; 16.7kg at £91.00 = 5.45p; Kilrea producer; 16.6kg at £90.00 = 5.42p; Garvagh producer; 17.4kg at £89.00 = 5.11p; Maghera producer; 17kg at £86.00 = 5.06p; Dungiven producer; 17.1kg at £85.00 = 4.97p; Cookstown producer; 16.3kg at £85.00 = 5.21p; Garvagh producer; 16.5kg at £81.00 = 4.91p and Dungiven producer; 17.75kg at £80.00 = 4.51p.

Fat ewes

Limavady producer; £146; Coleraine producer; £139 and Swatragh producer; £133.

Cattle sale every Monday at 11.30am.