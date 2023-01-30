Dubbed the ‘Oscars’ of the food and drink world, the Great Taste accreditation scheme allows food and drink producers to put their products to the test with a panel of over 500 experts, a quick and cost-effective way to get honest, straightforward market feedback from chefs, buyers, food retailers, restaurateurs, producers, and food writers.

Every year, over 14,000 products from more than 100 countries around the world are put forward and judged entirely on taste, with on average only 35 per cent going on to win a 1-, 2- or 3-star award; a logo which is becoming increasingly known amongst UK adults, with 55 per cent saying it would persuade them to buy a product.

John Farrand, managing director of the Guild of Fine Food, said: “We look forward to starting the process once more and discovering a roster of great tasting and inspirational products on our judging tables.

Great Taste, the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme organised by the Guild of Fine Food, opens for entries once again.

“Put your food or drink in front of our panel - every entry receives invaluable feedback from a world class array of industry experts which can be used to shape product development. Don’t hang around, entries close 7 February.”

Key dates:

- Entries open: now via https://gff.co.uk/greattaste

- Entries close: 7 February 2023, midday (GMT)

- Judging: mid-March – mid-June 2023

- Entrants results and feedback: 1 August 2023, 10am

- Public results: 1 August 2023, 2pm available on www.greattasteawards.co.uk

- Great Taste Golden Forks award ceremony and tasting: September 2023

Pricing:

- Company turnover: less than £1m - £68 per product (+VAT)

- Company turnover: £1m - £5m - £105 per product (+VAT)

- Company turnover: more than £5m - £145 per product (+VAT)

- Supermarket own label products - £270 per product (+VAT)

Great Taste aims to create a level playing field where small independent food and drink producers can access valuable feedback and winners can benefit from exposure on a local, national, and international scale. Past award winners have reported substantial increases in brand awareness and sales, as well as initiating introductions with key retailers and distributors.

Recognised as a stamp of excellence and actively sought out by food lovers and retailers alike, Great Taste, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, values taste above all else. All products in the line-up for judging are blind tasted. Every product is removed from its packaging so it cannot be identified, before entering a robust, layered judging process.

Great Taste’s prestigious judging panel is made up of over 500 food and drink professionals, including chefs, buyers, food retailers, restaurateurs, producers, and food writers. Every product is assessed purely on taste, and regardless of whether it wins an award, is given written feedback by the panel of esteemed judges.