Great trade for breeding ewes with prices to £170 at Armoy
A surprisingly big show of sheep on a stormy night met with a good trade for all types of sheep.
Fat lambs selling to £118, store lambs to £92.50, breeding ewes were a great trade selling to £170 and fat ewes sold to £137.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
W Elliott, Ballycastle, 30kgs £118. D Chestnutt, Bushmills, 30kgs £116. William Nutt, Bushmills, 29kgs £113. R Linton, 30kgs £112. W Elliott, Ballycastle, 29kgs £115. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 30kgs £110. Jas O’Rawe, Galgorm, 28kgs £113. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 26kgs £110. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, 24kgs £107. Jas McIntyre, 25kgs £106. Geo Ramage, Bushmills, 22kgs £106. Martin McBride, Armoy, 24kgs £105. W Elliott, Ballycastle, 25kgs £108. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 24kgs £105. J McGuckian, Cloughmills, 23kgs £104. John Elliott, Loughguile, 24kgs £104. A E Devlin, Drumsurn, 24kgs £103. John Kelly, Draperstown, 24kgs £104.
Store lambs
W Sharkey, Cushendun, 22kgs Suffolk, £92.50. John Hunter, Broughshane, 29 Texel, £87.00. Sam Craig, Ballycastle, 20 Texel, £87.50. Des McMullan, Glenariffe, 24 Crossbreds £84.50. Niall McKeague, Ballycastle, 40 Texel, £84.50. J Duffin, Cargan, 28 Charollais, £86.00. Joe Dickson, Draperstown, Blackface, 40, £80.50, 44, £76.00, 40, £68.00. Shane Delargy, Cushendall, 27 Blackface, £73.00. Cahal Gribben, Dunloy, 40, £78.50. K Kane, Ballycastle, 17 Texel, £84.00. Ronnie Duncan, Ballycastle, 22 Suffolk, £82.50. Seamus McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 20 Texel, £87.00. Gerard McEldowney, Draperstown, 14 Blackface £90.00. Samuel Ramage, Bushmills, 22 Texel, £85.
Breeding ewes
Jas McCouaig, Ballycastle, 1 Suffolk, £190, 4, Texel, £164, 5, £156. Thornfield Farms, Ballymoney, 10 Suffolk, £170. C and R Gillan, Bushmills, 4 Mules, £142.
Fat ewes
F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Suffolk, £137. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 22 Texel, £85.00.
J and J McMullan, Armoy, 11 Mules, £90.00. R Duncan, Ballycastle, 9, Texel, £90.00. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 13 Suffolk, £80.
