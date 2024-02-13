Great trade for cattle at Armoy Mart, bullocks selling to £1,700
Bullocks selling to £1,700 and heifers to £1,620 in a great trade.
Leading prices
Steers
A and D Jamison, Ballintoy, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs £1,700. Nigel Jamison, Ballycastle, Belgian Blue, 630kgs £1,700, 610kgs £1,700, 650kgs £1,700, 650kgs £1,700. Trevor Taggart, Ballycastle, Limousin, 600kgs £1,640. William Elliott, Ballycastle, Simmental, 660kgs £1,640. Francis McCaughan, Ballycastle, Limousin, 550kgs £1,610, 555kgs £1,560, 500kgs £1,540, 480kgs £1,380. C McAuley, Cushendall, Charolais, 340kgs £1,110, 440kgs £1,220, 420kgs £1,200, 440kgs £1,220. Patrick McLoughlin, Ballyvoy, Limousin, 600kgs £1,560. Sean McAllister, Ballycastle, Limousin, 490kgs £1,530, 530kgs £1,600, 470kgs £1,430. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 560kgs £1,460, 500kgs £1,380. Kenny Wilkinson, Ballycastle, Simmental, 560kgs £1,480, 450kgs £1,140. Patrick Black, Ballycastle, Hereford, 440kgs £1,140, 390kgs £1,020, 400kgs £1,110. A and D Jamison, Ballintoy, Aberdeen Angus, 570kgs £1,570. Colin Cochrane, Dervock, Hereford, 440kgs £1,200, 440kgs £1,130, 430kgs £1,250, 390kgs £1,030, 440kgs £1,150. Seamus Steele, Glenarm, Limousin, 340kgs £990, 350kgs £910, 400kgs £1,070. B and A Dowey, Ballymoney, Hereford, 570kgs £1,440, 530kgs £1,360. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 615kgs £1,470. V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 530kgs £1,350, 500kgs £1,310, 460kgs £1,180, 560kgs £1,340, 490kgs £1,2450, 460kgs £1,200, 590kgs £1,450. Sam Montgomery, Cloughmills, Friesian, 600kgs £1,230, 620kgs £1,290. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, Simmental, 500kgs £1,290, 400kgs £1,100.
Heifers
William Elliott, Ballycastle, Simmental, 640kgs £1,620. WJ Bartlett, Armoy, Friesian, 705kgs £1,620. Charles Battersby, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 580kgs £1,580. Sean McAllister, Ballycastle, Limousin, 490kgs £1,440, 460kgs £1,280. William Elliott, Ballycastle, Blonde d'Aquitaine, 600kgs £1,440. H Graham, Charolais, 410kgs £1,260, 420kgs £1,260, 400kgs £1,150, 400kgs £1,190, 410kgs £1,110. B and A Dowey, Ballymoney, Hereford, 490kgs £1,170. Jas McAuley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 650kgs £1,420. M McKenna, Dervock, Stabiliser, 500kgs £1,280, 440kgs £1,090, 410kgs £1,090. Les Millen, Coleraine, Limousin, 560kgs £1,440, 530kgs £1,300, 500kgs £1,260, 510kgs £1,260. Charles McAuley, Glenann, Charolais, 420kgs £1,220, 420kgs £1,090.
Fat cows
V and C Butler, Ballyvoy, Belgian Blue, 690kgs £1,110.
