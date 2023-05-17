Great trade for cattle at Armoy, steers selling to £1,810 for a 630kgs Limousin
Just under 150 head of cattle on Monday night met with a great trade and 100% clearance.
Quality lots were on offer and prices reflected that.
Steers sold to £1,810 for a 630kgs Limousin from Francis McCaughan, Ballycastle, the same vendor also received £1,810 for a 610kgs Limousin heifer.
Lightweights sold to £910 for a pair of Charolais Steers weighting 240kgs from Marcus Adams, Cloughmills.
Steers
Francis McCaughan, Glenshesk, Limousin, 630kgs £1,410. Jas McKendry, Knockahollet, Aberdeen Angus, 700kgs £1,810, 640kgs £1,710. Patrick McCormick, Ballymena, Simmental, 350kgs £1,060, 340kgs £1,020, 300kgs £920, 280kgs £890, 300kgs £900. Knox Stafford, Coleraine, Limousin, 630kgs £1,600. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £1,240, 450kgs £1,070, 530kgs £1,380, 550kgs £1,300. Leslie Millen, Coleraine, Belgian Blue, 450kgs £1,390, 490kgs £1,420, 500kgs £1,460, 520kgs £1,510, 480kgs £1,400. Jas Heaney, Bushmills, Charolais, 560kgs £1,400. S F Carson, Ballymena, Belgian Blue, 600kgs £1,610, 600kgs £1,600, 550kgs £1,570, 530kgs £1,470. Robert McAllister, Bushmills, Montbeliarde, 570kgs £1,370, 600kgs £1,410, 580kgs £1,350, 605kgs £1,470. R and D Irwin, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 300kgs £870, 290kgs £840, 320kgs £890. Marcus Adams, Cloughmills, Charolais, 2, 240kgs £910 each. W McLaughlin, Dunloy, Charolais, 260kgs £830. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, Limousin, 530kgs £1,270, 390kgs £1,140, 400kgs £1,080. Peter McCurdy, Rathlin Island, Limousin, 210kgs £730, 240kgs £830. Warwick Farms, Ballymena, Limousin, 280kgs £800, 305kgs £880, 290kgs £780. A and D Jamison, Ballymoney, Friesian, 560kgs £1,250, 620kgs £1,380. Jas McKendry, Ballymoney, Holsteins, 710kgs £1,640. David Hayes, Clough, Shorthorn beef, 520kgs £1,160. R and D Irwin, Dervock, Aberdeen Angus, 320kgs £830, 300kgs £780, 335kgs £890. C McHenry, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £1,230, 510kgs £1,120, 480kgs £1,130. Robert Hodges, Armoy, Hereford, 510kgs £1,090, 480kgs £1,030. G McIlroy, Ballycastle, Friesian, 410kgs £880. Robert Chambers, Ballycastle, Friesian, 360kgs £740, 375kgs £750, 460kgs £1,010, 390kgs £840. Sam Carson, Ballymena, Belgian Blue, 600kgs £1,400, 515kgs £1,300. David McKeeman, Ballymoney, Holstein, 590kgs £1,240. Herbert Anderson, Bushmills, Friesian, 460kgs £930.
Heifers
Francis McCaughan, Glenshesk, Limousin, 560kgs £1,700, 610kgs £1,810, 570kgs £1,670. A Murphy, Cushendall, Charolais, 440kgs £1,100, 480kgs £1,350, 410kgs £1,040, 390kgs £1,000. Jas Heaney, Bushmills, Charolais, 530kgs, £1,500, 510kgs £1,530. William McLaughlin, Dunloy, Charolais, 270kgs £740, 290kgs £770, 300kgs £740. David Hayes, Clough, Shorthorn beef, 500kgs £1,180, 480kgs £1,000. Pat McCormick, Ballymena, Simmental, 260kgs £640, 300kgs £740. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 500kgs £1,090. E McFetridge, Armoy, Limousin, 380kgs £810, 320kgs £780, 300kgs £740. Pat McNeill, Cushendun, Limousin, 330kgs £840. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, Charolais, 680kgs £1,620, 680kgs £,1560, 640kgs £1,370
Fat cows
F and J McCurry, Cushendall, Limousin, 620kgs £1,280. John McAuley, Cushendall, Aberdeen Angus, 660kgs £1,200. Sean Kelly, Ballycastle, Hereford, 390kgs £790. P McCurdy, Rathlin, 515kgs £840.
Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm.
Watch live and bid with ‘mart eye’.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.