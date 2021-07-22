Great trade for fat ewes, prices to £125 at Armoy Mart
A smaller show of 1108 sheep last Wednesday night saw fat lambs sell to £100 and a top price per kilo of 476p.
Store lambs sold to £93.
Fat ewes were a great trade, selling to a top price of £125.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
N McCafferty, Dunloy, 24 ½ kgs £100. Martin Adams, Armoy, 25kgs £100. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 25kgs £100. Ian McConaghy, Bushmills 25kgs £100. R Sinclair, Bushmills, 24kgs £99. Rory McAuley, Cushendall, 25kgs £99. Randal McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 24kgs £98.50. J G Cassley, Armoy, 24kgs £98. G Millen, Coleraine, 24kgs £98. SJ and DJ Currie, Mosside, 25kgs £97. A Boyce, Bushmills, 25kgs £97. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, 24kgs £96.50. Robert Reid, Ballymoney, 24kgs £96.50. Liam Beattie, Ahoghill, 24kgs £96. A Knox, Armoy, 16kgs £80.
Store lambs
G and P Emerson, Cushendall, 22 (Suffolk) £93. Chris Freeman, Bushmills, 4 (Swaledale) £83. A and D McAfee, Bushmills, 26 (Texel) £80.50. Rory McAuley, Cushendall, 42 (Suffolk) £80. John McKinley, Ballycastle, 36 (Suffolk) £80. G and P Emerson, Cushendall, 21 (Suffolk) £89.
Fat ewes
Peter McAuley, Ballymoney, (Cheviots) £125. John McGill, Ballyvoy, (Texels) £121. Chris Freeman, Bushmills, (Crossbreds) £118. Alex McKillop, Cushendall, (Suffolk) £118. Jimmy Delargy, Cushendall, (Cheviots) £118. Marlene Montgomery, Liscolman, (Crossbreds) £109. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, (Suffolks) £106. Aidan Hamilton, Ballycastle, (Suffolks) £106. Sam Gardner, Stranocum, (Texels) £106.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm – all sheep must be penned by 6.00pm.
Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.