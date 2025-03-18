Great turnout for Lylehill YFC parents’ night

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 18th Mar 2025, 10:50 BST
Updated 18th Mar 2025, 11:01 BST
Lylehill YFC recently held the club’s annual parents’ night.

The club would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came along and supported them.

The club are incredibly proud to announce that they raised an amazing £10,335 for Marie Curie.

A club spokesperson said: “This charity is very close to our hearts, and we are beyond grateful for all the support over the past year in helping us achieve this incredible total.”

A huge well done to all club members who received trophies and proficiencies on the night, and to senior members who bravely took to the stage to perform a rather comical sketch.

The club spokesperson added: “It was a fantastic night, enjoyed by all, and we are so excited to see what the next year holds for Lylehill Young Farmers.”

The club are incredibly proud to announce that they raised an amazing £10,335 for Marie Curie. Picture: Lylehill YFC

1. The club are incredibly proud to announce that they raised an amazing £10,335 for Marie Curie. Picture: Lylehill YFC

The club are incredibly proud to announce that they raised an amazing £10,335 for Marie Curie. Picture: Lylehill YFC Photo: Lylehill YFC

Photo Sales
Lylehill YFC recently held the club's annual parents’ night. Picture: Lylehill YFC

2. Lylehill YFC recently held the club's annual parents’ night. Picture: Lylehill YFC

Lylehill YFC recently held the club's annual parents’ night. Picture: Lylehill YFC Photo: Lylehill YFC

Photo Sales
Some of the silverware that was presented at the recent Lylehill YFC annual parents’ night. Picture: Lylehill YFC

3. Some of the silverware that was presented at the recent Lylehill YFC annual parents’ night. Picture: Lylehill YFC

Some of the silverware that was presented at the recent Lylehill YFC annual parents’ night. Picture: Lylehill YFC Photo: Lylehill YFC

Photo Sales
Kirsty Wallace, Zoe Williamson and Matthew Hunter at the recent Lylehill YFC annual parents’ night. Picture: Lylehill YFC

4. Kirsty Wallace, Zoe Williamson and Matthew Hunter at the recent Lylehill YFC annual parents’ night. Picture: Lylehill YFC

Kirsty Wallace, Zoe Williamson and Matthew Hunter at the recent Lylehill YFC annual parents’ night. Picture: Lylehill YFC Photo: Lylehill YFC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Marie Curie
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice