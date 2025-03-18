Great turnout for Lylehill YFC parents’ night

The club would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who came along and supported them.

The club are incredibly proud to announce that they raised an amazing £10,335 for Marie Curie.

A club spokesperson said: “This charity is very close to our hearts, and we are beyond grateful for all the support over the past year in helping us achieve this incredible total.”

A huge well done to all club members who received trophies and proficiencies on the night, and to senior members who bravely took to the stage to perform a rather comical sketch.

The club spokesperson added: “It was a fantastic night, enjoyed by all, and we are so excited to see what the next year holds for Lylehill Young Farmers.”

