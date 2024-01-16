The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is warning of disruption to many services it provides ahead of the day of industrial action on Thursday 18 January 2024.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With cold weather being forecast for this week, the industrial action will cause disruption to Northern Ireland’s winter gritting service. If the current weather warnings remain in place, DfI would advise people to avoid travel, if possible, on Thursday, 18 January 2024. Where people need to travel, drivers and other road users will need to take particular care on Thursday and Friday given the potential for icy conditions and ongoing disruption to gritting.

Where possible, contingency plans are being put in place, but it is expected that there will be widespread disruption on Thursday, which will affect the following services:

- Winter service – gritting of the road network;

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is warning of disruption to many services it provides ahead of the day of industrial action on Thursday 18 January 2024. (Pic: stock image)

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Repair of serious infrastructure defects such as manhole collapse or potholes;

- Prioritisation of assistance to those incidents with most impact to life and property;

- Response and clear-up operation when there are incidents on the road such as oil spills or unexpected debris;

- Drainage infrastructure clearing and cleansing;

- MOT services and driving tests;

- Strangford Ferry services;

- Significantly reduce capacity to respond to flood emergencies;

Advertisement

Advertisement

- Significant delays in responding to calls to the flood incident line.

The work done by the department's staff is a constant, vital, but often unseen aspect of the day-to-day functioning of society and its value becomes very visible when it is not available, particularly on the road network. Without people to deliver these essential services, there is limited mitigation possible to preserve the normal protection to road users.

DfI will not know the precise number of staff available until the days of strike action which means it could be Thursday morning before the full impact will be known and understood. The department will, however, only be able to deliver a fraction of its normal gritting service.

The department also appreciates the additional impact that other aspects of industrial disputes will have on 18 January. Their colleagues in the Department of Health have advised people to take sensible steps to reduce their chances of requiring their services on the day. Similarly, DfI would ask that, where possible, people think carefully about whether they need to travel – particularly if temperatures drop below freezing as currently forecast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They will be keeping their advice to the public under review as the week progresses and the weather forecast becomes more certain.

Immediately following the day of action, members of the GMB and Unite unions will continue with a week of industrial action until 26 January 2024. Again, this will impact on gritting services.

Winter service, response to road and flood emergencies, clean-up repairs to infrastructure and delays in responding to calls to the flood line are therefore expected to be further disrupted from 19-25 of January.

Members of the public should continue to report defects on the road network using NI Direct: Problems with roads and streets | nidirect

Advertisement

Advertisement

At all times anyone travelling on the roads is advised to exercise caution.