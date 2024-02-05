Group Focus NE Armagh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ulster played Munster in an epic match which resulted in a dominant and convincing home win. Members, family and friends enjoyed the game which brought a change of scenery from the normal day to day activities on the farm. The group hopes to organise further family friendly events in the future so all suggestions will be warmly welcomed.

In November the group met at Foyle Farms in Cookstown to gain an overview of the company’s processes and ongoing research and development with livestock farming. The visit hosted by Wayne Acheson and Andrew Clarke, provided a useful insight into the finishing facilities. It was great to see how research is conducted and gathered on a daily basis within the finishing unit and members found this trip very informative and enjoyable.

The next meeting for the group is scheduled to take place on Friday 9 February at the ‘Bramley Barn’ located on the Loughgall Road in Portadown. This is the home to Long Meadow Cider, a local business which grew from the diversification of the McKeever Family’s traditional apple farm. The combined meeting and AGM will feature Omagh farmer and social media sensation Andrew Wright who has made a name for himself through his TikTok account @farmtheoryni. Andrew will be debating current farming issues with UFU Policy Officer James McCluggage. The group would encourage all members to attend this daytime event which starts at 12.30pm, in which a light lunch will also be provided.