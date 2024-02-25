Group Focus: South-East Fermanagh

Watch more of our videos on Shots!



The South-East Fermanagh Group would like to express its thanks to the current UFU president David Brown for his contributions over the past two years, as his presidency comes to an end this May.

The South-East Fermanagh Group recently completed their winter programme, with the group AGM held at the Killyhelvin Hotel on Thursday 22 February. The elections were conducted by James McCluggage, UFU policy, technical and communications manager.

Stephen Elliott was elected as the new group chair and newly elected vice-chair went to Steven Johnston. The new commodity representatives appointed were Stephen Elliott to the beef and lamb committee, David Henderson to the hill farming committee and George Jordan to the rural development committee.

Members of South-East Fermanagh UFU Group. (Pic: UFU)

Steven Johnston continues on the dairy committee, Keith Nelson on the pork and bacon committee, Barry Read on the seeds and cereals committee, Stephen Wilson on the poultry committee, Barbara Wilson on the rural affairs, Andrew Wilson on the legislation committee and Stephen Elliott on the rural enterprise.

We wish Stephen Elliott and the office bearers every success in their roles and would like to express our thanks to the out-going representatives for their contributions over the past two years.

Before the elections James McCluggage gave members an update and held a discussion on some of the current issues which are affecting local members and how the UFU is working in these areas.