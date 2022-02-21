Grove Machinery are new SlurryKat distributor

The full range of SlurryKat products, including Doda pumps and Oroflex pipelines will be distributed and serviced by Grove Machinery.

SlurryKat, an industry leading name known for innovation and quality, has grown tremendously in the last decade, leading the slurry equipment manufacturing sector. SlurryKat have recently built new a new state of the art Welding and Final Assembly facility, Technology Hub and Research and Development Facility at their headquarters in Waringstown, Co Armagh.

SlurryKat is a Certified ISO 9001 manufacturer and a regulated Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) member, ensuring an efficient quality generating approach to its manufacturing process and company management style.

Garth Cairns of SlurryKat with Justin Barrett from Grove Machinery

Justin Barrett from Grove Machinery said :“Having worked with SlurryKat equipment for over 15 years in our own agricultural contracting business, we are delighted to have the opportunity to work alongside the SlurryKat team. In our experience, the range of machinery available is second to none and provides a value for money offering to both the farmer and agricultural contractor. We understand that customer service is vital, and we aim to provide a reliable and efficient backup service to our customers.”

SlurryKat CEO, Garth Cairns commented: “We are delighted to welcome Grove Machinery to our dealer network. This is just the latest announcement of many, with new machinery lines launched recently and the appointment of several new dealers in the company’s dealer network.”