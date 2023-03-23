Presented by GIY (Grow it Yourself) founder Michael Kelly, ‘Food Matters’ is a brand new six-part series which sees Michael travelling throughout the country, meeting farmers, food producers, food experts, climate experts and chefs.

He also talks to economists, ecologists and activists as he digs deep to uncover the complexity of the Irish food system and how it works, delivers and impacts the environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael commented: “The food system is a major contributor to the climate emergency, and the choices we make each day around food can be some of the most compelling pieces of climate action we can take in our lives.

Presenter Michael Kelly visits Athy farmer Colm Flynn.

“There are inspiring solutions to the problems in our food system happening right under our noses. In Food Matters I travel around Ireland exploring these issues and meeting the people and projects that can help change the food system, one meal at a time.”

In the first episode of the new Food Matters series, which airs on Wednesday 29 March on RTE One at 8.30pm, Michael travels to West Cork to visit Dr. Steve Collins, a pioneer of regenerative agriculture, who is farming on the side of a mountain, and managing to grow a superfood in bad soil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michael then heads to Kildare to meet fourth generation Athy farmer, Colm Flynn, who started to think differently when it comes to his soil, and rehabilitated his soil using biological solutions.

In Kilbeggan Co Westmeath, Michael learns how nutrient enhancing soil on an organic oat farm is proving very successful in the production of Kilbeggan Oats for farmers Pat and John Lalor.

Mick Kelly, Cork rooftop farm.

Michael completes this first episode with a visit to Cork where Brian McCarthy of Cork Rooftop Farm is working on a potential future solution to urban growing, in a surprisingly different garden on a rooftop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Food Matter is produced by David Hare of InProductionTV and Scéal Creative for RTE, and supported by the EPA Stop Food Waste and ReThink Ireland campaign.