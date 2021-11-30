Guide price of €5,000,000 for modern dairy complex with 345 acres of farmland

Situated in Ballycumber, County Offaly, Bellair Estate comprises a superb 19th Century house, modern 350-cow dairy complex, farm manager’s house, land in a continuous block, swimming pool complex, walled garden, former gate lodge and a historic range of outbuildings.

Nestled in the heart of Ireland, the estate is set in a private, rural location and is extremely accessible.

A key feature of the estate is the dairy farm which carries a highly productive herd of dairy cows.

There is a modern dairy complex with a 32-unit rotary parlour and a single shed providing winter accommodation for the entire milking herd, including 350 cow cubicles.

A five-bedroom modern house provides secondary residential accommodation and is presently occupied by the farm manager, while an uninhabited gate lodge offers the potential to provide further accommodation. There is a range of historic outbuildings which are of traditional construction and are centred upon a former cheesemaking plant. A particular advantage of the estate is the extent and quality of the farmland which lies in a contiguous block.

A notable feature of the farmland is the excellent infrastructure, including good access via the public roads and a network of internal tracks, fencing and water supply.

Bellair Estate comprises a rare combination of assets, including a charming country house at its core.

The house is set within historic parkland and includes well-balanced and beautifully proportioned accommodation.

There is an abundance of amenity at Bellair, which is surrounded by a diverse rural landscape.

Bellair Estate is offered to the market by Savills.

Property agent, James Butler, stated: “Bellair offers the extremely rare opportunity to acquire a mixed estate which extends to about 345 acres and lies within a contiguous block, with a fully equipped modern dairy complex and a fine period house.” The estate is for sale as a whole by private treaty, with a preference for a sale on a lock, stock and barrel basis.

